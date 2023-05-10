L.A. Film Permit Requests For On-Location Scripted TV Shows Plunge 51% In First Week Of WGA Strike

Requests by scripted TV production companies to film on location in Los Angeles plummeted 51% in the first week of the Writers Guild’s strike compared to the same week a year ago, according to FilmLA, the city and county film permit office.

FilmLA reports that nine scripted TV series – seven dramas and two comedies – have permits to film on location in L.A. this week, although two of these projects were recently reported to have halted production.

“Of the remaining seven projects, two have permits for filming at non-certified stages and studios,” said FilmLA spokesman Philip Sokoloski. “These are typically pulled by productions on a rolling two-week basis, so under the circumstances, the existence of a permit may not indicate filming is taking place.”

The WGA launched its first strike in 15 years on May 2 after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a new agreement.

The talks broke off, WGA leaders say, because the AMPTP was unwilling to discuss many of its core issues, which include significant increases in compensation, minimum staffing, duration of employment, the establishment of viewer-based streaming residuals, and the use of artificial intelligence to create scripts.

The AMPTP, however, has said that’s its contract offer was “generous,” and that it remains “committed to finding workable solutions to our ever-changing business for the mutual benefit of those who contribute to its success.”