Kamala Harris Appearance At MTV-Sponsored Town Hall Postponed Amid WGA Strike

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance at an MTV-sponsored town hall has been postponed amid the the Writers Guild of America strike.

A spokesperson for Cal State Dominguez Hills confirmed that the May 18 event, in which Harris was to participate in a town hall tied to Mental Health Action Day, has been postponed. Celebrities and other figures have been canceling studio and media-company sponsored events in solidarity with the writers. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Harris was canceling the event, given the prospect of having to cross picket lines.

Harris’ press secretary did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for MTV. MTV Entertainment Studios had heavily promoted the event as part of its Mental Health Is Health initiative.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre initially said that the administration would not comment on the WGA strike, given that it was an ongoing labor action. But President Joe Biden weighed in earlier this week, signaling his support of the writers, telling a crowd in the East Room, “I sincerely hope the writers’ strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

“This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us,” the president said.

During the 2007-08 strike, major Democratic candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards all backed the writers.