Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff Starz Series From Ava DuVernay To Suspend Production

A Starz series from Ava DuVernay starring Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff is the latest series halting its production as a result of the writers strike.

The untitled series had been filming in Wilmington since March but is stopping production this week.

The series was initially handed a three-year script-to-series commitment last year as part of Starz’ #TakeTheLead summit but its pick-up hadn’t been previously officially announced.

It is a romantic drama starring Fatal Attraction star Jackson and The Walking Dead star Ridloff with DuVernay overseeing the writing. It follows two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down.

The half-hour drama will chronicle what it takes to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love. One person is ambitious, while the other is restless. One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.

DuVernay is involved via her Array Filmworks collective, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, and the two companies are producing.