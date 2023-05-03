Jon Stewart Cancels ‘The Problem With…’ Apple FYC Event Amid Writers Strike

Skip to main content
By Peter White, Dominic Patten

Courtesy Kennedy Center

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Stewart is the latest star to cancel promotional duties as part of the writers strike.

The comedian has pulled an FYC event for his Apple series The Problem with Jon Stewart next week as the fallout from the strike continues.

Stewart was set to take part in a conversation about the second season of the Apple talk show on Monday May 8. It was set to take place as part of the streamer’s Think Apple TV+ space at Hollywood’s Goya Studios.

Other events are set to include a Bad Sisters event featuring Sharon Horgan, a Shrinking event featuring Jason Segel, an event with James Corden to promote Carpool Karaoke, a Schmigadoon! event and various other talks. It’s not clear whether these will go ahead.

It comes after Stewart himself was set to moderate another FYC event to promote John Mulaney’s Baby J special on Netflix.

WGA rules prohibit members, of which Stewart is one, from promoting projects at FYC events. “You should let the company know you are prohibited from making these promotional appearances about your work until the strike concludes,” it noted.

The second season of The Problem with Jon Stewart premiered in October and its 12-episodes ran through April.

Brinda Adhikari serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Stewart’s manager, James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment but sources close to the show confirmed Stewart’s cancelation.

