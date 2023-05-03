Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers & NBC To Extend Staff Pay On ‘The Tonight Show’ & ‘Late Night’ After Talk Shows Go Dark

Staffers on late-night shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers can breathe slightly easier after the hosts and the networks worked out plans to pay crew after the late-night shows went dark.

Both NBC shows, as well as The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show, were pulled amid the writers strike.

Deadline understands that NBC is paying staff through the end of next week and Fallon and Meyers will pay for their crews for a third week.

Staffers will also have their healthcare extended through September.

It is somewhat similar to during the pandemic when the hosts also paid for their staffs when they were off.

Both Fallon and Meyers are members of the WGA and pledged their support for the strike.

Meyers, speaking on Late Night on Monday, said: “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here. No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”