Jay Leno “Stands In Solidarity” With WGA As ‘You Bet Your Life’ Halts Production

Production on the Fox game show You Bet Your Life has halted amid the ongoing writers strike as the AMPTP continues to stall negotiations with the WGA. Series host Jay Leno, who has been seen at multiple picket lines delivering donuts, supports the move.

“As a member of the Writers Guild for almost 40 years, I truly understand and stand in solidarity with my fellow union members,” Leno said in a statement. “For that reason, we are suspending production of our game show, You Bet Your Life until such time when an agreement can be reached. I’m sorry I ran out of glazed, I now realize powdered sugar is not the same thing. Yours truly, Jay Leno.”

The news arrives as Fox’s Upfront presentation is set to begin in just under an hour in New York City on the fourteenth day of the writers strike. Picketers were out in full force earlier this morning for NBC’s presentation at Radio City Music Hall and are expected to do the same for Fox.

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment, told Deadline this morning that they’re halting making some programming decisions like whether or not to renew Welcome to Flatch.

“We’re still talking about [Welcome To Flatch]. But I think as we wait for the strike to end we’re going to look at our development, and Welcome To Flatch and make the best decision for that comedy goal… and see where we stand. I think we’ll have some news as soon as the as soon as the strikeouts,” he said.