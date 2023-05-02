‘Gutfeld!’ To Remain On Fox News Despite Strike

Not all the late-night shows have gone dark, it seems.

Gutfeld! will remain on Fox News, airing a new episode this evening. This comes after the WGA called for a writers strike following breakdown in talks with the studios.

All of the other late-night shows from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show have gone dark.

While Gutfeld!, hosted by Greg Gutfeld, has a smaller team than most of the late-night shows and Gutfeld writes his own monologue, he does have some help from the likes of Nick DiPaolo, while Tom O’Connor, who has worked with Gutfeld since his Red Eye days, exec produces, Arash Mosaleh is senior producer, and the writing staff includes Joe DeVito and Joe Machi.

Deadline understands that Gutfeld and his team are not WGA members.

Last year, Gutfeld slammed the other late-night shows for being “predictable” and said that audiences don’t want to be “lectured.”

“Late-night TV is a weird combination of celebrity promotion and publicist authoritarianism,” he told Deadline. “It’s a famous person talking to a famous person about a product that is probably mediocre at best, whether it’s a sitcom or a movie. And it never changes. I don’t want to do that. I get extremely bored talking about anybody’s project unless it’s something that is so strange.”

In April, the show averaged 1.8M viewers with 272,000 in the 25-54 demo.

The show also regularly features guests including regulars Kat Timpf, Gutfeld’s Misfits-loving sidekick, and former WWE wrestler Tyrus.