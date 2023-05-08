Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition Hopes For “Equitable Resolution” Of WGA Strike

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, which is an affiliate of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, says it’s hoping for “an equitable resolution” of the ongoing Writers Guild strike.

Filming in the state, which generated $4.4 billion in production spending last year, already has been impacted. On Saturday, the showrunners of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which had been set to begin filming there, announced, “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.”

“As the leading voice for Georgia’s film industry, we are closely tracking the impact of the Writers Guild strike on the tens of thousands of Georgians and small businesses that support our state’s industry,” said Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “We respect the rights of individuals and businesses to address their concerns, and our hope is that there is an equitable resolution so Georgians in every corner of the state can continue to work. As with numerous industries in Georgia, negotiations are a normal part of doing business.

“Entertainment is an extremely strong and stable industry in Georgia, and there is every expectation that it will continue to thrive here. State leadership has created a business-friendly climate and smart tax and economic development policies made our state the No. 1 place in which to do business for nine years in a row. By staying the course, we will continue to lead the nation.

“Georgia’s production industry mirrors activity from last year, continuing to invest in small businesses and employ tens of thousands of hard-working Georgians across the state.”

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition bills itself as “the unified voice of Georgia’s film, television and digital entertainment industry, dedicated to promoting and protecting the widespread economic opportunities it brings to Georgians.” Its members include Georgia studios, vendor partners, crew, content creators, workforce development and educational institutions, film commissions and leading industry infrastructure businesses.