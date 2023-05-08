‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ Shuts Down Writers Room For Duration Of Strike, Says George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin is expressing his full support for the Writers Guild and the ongoing strike. In a blog post, the Game of Thrones co-creator revealed the “The writers room on GoT spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night has closed for the duration.”

Beginning his blog post with “The strike is on,” Martin went on to relay his thoughts on the work stoppage. “No one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice,” he wrote. “The Guild negotiated right up to the final deadline on May 1, but it takes two to tango. In the waning hours of May 1, the Writers Guild of America declared a strike. The action began on May 2. There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in LA, and many in other cities as well. Get used to them. I expect they will be there for a long time.”

George R.R. Martin

“I am not in LA, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild,” he reiterated.

Martin also noted the status of his other shows, including the second season of Dark Winds, which wrapped production several months ago and is expected to premiere this summer on AMC. He added that no decision on a third season will be made until after the strike. House of the Dragon is continuing production on its second season in London and Wales. ” The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began, Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions,” he wrote.

The Hedge Knight prequel series is based on a series of novellas centered around the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire known as Egg.

The official logline: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The Game of Thrones prequel series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. House of the Dragon co-creator/exec producer/showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.