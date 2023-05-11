‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Filming Halted By WGA East Pickets In New York

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Guild of America East took down the FBI today.

Pickets from the striking scribes and supporting unions halted production on FBI: Most Wanted for a couple of hours Thursday. Close to finishing filming on its current fourth season, the Dick Wolf EP’d crime drama was the latest NYC series to be targeted by the guild’s Rapid Response Team.

After the pause earlier today, the Dylan McDermott and Alexa Davalos starring show resumed filming on location in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn sources tell me. Reps for the show had no comment on what went down at FBI: Most Wanted Thursday when contacted by Deadline.

A strong viewer draw for CBS since its backdoor pilot debut in 2019, spinoff FBI: Most Wanted’s fourth season finale airs on May 23. CBS gave the show a fourth and fifth season renewal a year ago.

However, as Power Book II: Ghost and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School also learned today, the WGA East are certainly honing their relatively small numbers for precision strikes — pun intended. The Starz series and HBO’s latest installment of the PLL franchise both went dark for a spell Thursday due to guild actions. The trio shuttered today, join the likes of Billions, Daredevil: Born Again and numerous other NYC productions the WGA East has spotlighted over the first two weeks of the guild’s strike.

The first major Hollywood strike in 15 years, the WGA called the labor action in the dying hours of May 1 after talks broke down the studios reps the AMPTP. While the distance between the currently non-communicating WGA and the AMPTP proved too great to come to a deal over the weeks they were negotiating, the studios are now in talks with the DGA over that guild’s contract, which is set to expire on June 30.