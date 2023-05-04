Dispatches From The WGA Picket Line Day 3: Reaction To Wednesday Town Halls, Alex Borstein “Will Slay For Fair Pay”, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Low-Key LAPD Presence

Day 3 of the Writers Guild of America strike against Hollywood studios dealt with a few L.A. rain showers but continued strong turnout at 10 Los Angeles locations as well as at Silvercup Studios and Seret Studios in New York City.

Much of the conversation in L.A. was about Wednesday night’s WGA West meeting at the Shrine Auditorium, where guild leaders discussed the state of the strike and saw support from other Hollywood unions and guilds. It came as a similar meeting held by the WGA East in New York.

Picket lines are scheduled to continue through Friday.

Here’s the latest from our boots on the ground today.

At Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, Sunset Boulevard again saw frequent honking in support of picketers. Prepared for rain with some signs covered with clear plastic, about 400 marched on Van Ness Avenue and around the corner onto Sunset with the now familiar chants of “No contracts, no scripts!”

With the likes of Veep star Timothy Simons, SAG-AFTRA member Dermot Mulroney, WGA Negotiating Committee member Eric Heisserer, Alex Winter and more on the line, the turnout is one of the week’s largest.

Heisserer discussed one of the main topics of the day: Wednesday night’s WGA West meeting at the Shrine Auditorium, held just after the WGA East’s gathering in New York City.

WGA negotiating committee member Eric Heisserer on last night’s Shrine rally: “We have the support we need” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/Gpg0fRlZDv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Dermot Mulroney, SAG-AFTRA, and Robert Ramsey, WGA, on why they’re striking: “You can hardly make a living anymore [in the entertainment industry]…” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/XGl1rzVKUy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Why I’m Striking: “I’ve never said a funny thing without a writer” – ‘Veep’ actor Timothy Simons tells Deadline outside of Netflix in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/LFkv3uH9r2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Alex Winter on why he’s striking: “For more transparency and more equitable pay” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/9KtfCxMrdT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Once again, the LAPD was onsite at Netflix but in a low-key capacity, with Officer Angel Gomez of the department’s Labor Relations Unit standing by ready to mediate any disputes between the guild and Netflix security if need be.

Well-versed in the intricacies of the National Labor Relations Act and state law and chatting with both WGA picket captains and Netflix security, the plain-clothesed Gomez told Deadline that this particular picket location was well organized on both sides. He added that the LAPD intentionally keeps uniformed officers and the black-and-white cruisers away from picket lines to avoid any potential flashpoint situations.

Only one LAPD cruiser appeared at Netflix today and that was from the nearby Hollywood division, swinging by to have a short conversation with Gomez.

Earlier Thursday, a spokesperson for the LAPD said there have been no problems on any of the Los Angeles picket lines “that we’re aware of.”

The crowd at Warner Bros in Burbank today included The Woman King and The Old Guard helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose writing-directing credits include the films Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees.

“Want everyone to succeed – obviously when the studios succeed we all succeed,” she said. “But we want our fair share…”

WHY I’M STRIKING: “We want everyone to succeed…but we want our fair share” – Gina Prince-Bythewood, director, ‘The Woman King’, outside Warner Bros in Burbank today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/4PBDIQFuwV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

The crowd at Fox in Century City grew to between 75-100 picketers as the sun came out following rain showers overnight and into the morning. Spirits were high and strikers seem motivated after last night’s WGA West meeting at the Shrine Auditorium. They say they’re even more empowered by the support they’ve received from other unions including SAG, IATSE and the Teamsters.

Drivers honking their horns outside FOX today in LA in solidarity with the ongoing #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/meeOj0kN1U — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Among the crowd was former WGA president Patric Verrone, who led the guild during the last writers strike in 2007-2008. He is now on the negotiating committee. “This is 2.0 for me,” he said, “but I strike for the future.”

WHY I’M STRIKING: “I strike for the future” – Patric Verrone, former WGA President during the 07-08 strike, current negotiating committee member #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/0KadZMNaGZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Also at Fox today: WGA West VP and current board member Marjorie David, and No Good Nick creator David H. Steinberg.

WHY I’M STRIKING: “I want a new generation of writers coming up to have a viable life that I had in this business” – Marjorie David, former WGA West VP and current Board of Directors member, outside FOX today in LA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/um3ZXC0Qgd — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

WHY I’M STRIKING: “This is about the future of the television industry…” – ‘No Good Nick’ creator David H. Steinberg outside FOX in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/iMz0efkhIN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

It was a lighter crowd at Paramount, but saw supporters including The Continental and Vida star Mishel Prada and Ike Barinholtz who was back for a third day in a row.

In all there were about 100 strikers outside the Melrose Avenue lot, where all but one unmarked black truck crossed the line early in the day. The group was split up under hazy skies and light showers; two smaller groups were standing in front of the two gates at Raleigh Studios where a Netflix show is reportedly in production.

Why I’m Striking: “Writers are asking for literally what is fair… When one part of our industry is hurting, all of us are hurting” – ‘The Continental’s Mishel Prada tells Deadline outside of Paramount in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/UH364MuyE4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Ike Barinholtz is at Paramount Studios for his third day in a row #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/gLzmb5NcI1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

About 100 people were on the picket lines at Culver Studios. The marchers were walking the same path as Tuesday: from the gates to Culver Steps and back.

About a dozen employees from Verve Talent & Literary Agency were walking the picket line in support of their clients and the rest of the WGA.

In addition to picketing, the team had snacks, water and Red Bull in tow to hand out to the strikers. Some wore shirts that said “We Stand With The WGA” and carried signs, some of which directly targeted Amazon (among them: “Hey Amazon, free delivery is your job, not ours!!”). Other signs made pop culture references, like “Get in losers, we’re going picketing.”

Verve employees on Thursday at Culver Studios

Verve leadership told Deadline that the agency’s East Coast employees were on hand at Netflix’s New York headquarters on Wednesday, and that plan to deploy teams to picket lines across L.A. as the strike continues.

At Disney Studios in Burbank, the crowd included Emmy winner Alex Borstein; actor-writer-director Alex Winter; A Million Little Things staff writer Gaby Lugo; Accused star Christopher Gorham, out to support marchers and holding a picket sign with the SAG-AFTRA logo; and NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans writer and strike captain Katherine Beattie.

WHY I’M STRIKING: “You’re out of your freaking minds if you think you can make a show that’s not written by a seasoned, professional writer…” – Alex Borstein, WGA, outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank today pic.twitter.com/nD1Ng1Kw9t — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

WHY I’M STRIKING: “Staff writers deserve to be paid for their scripts…” – Gabby Lugo, WGA, outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/fMnzmTiH8z — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Why I’m Striking: “Writing as a career needs to be protected… these people are the foundation of all of the TV shows and movies we love” – ‘Accused’ actor Christopher Gorham tells Deadline outside of Disney in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/5ZiLntdg0M — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

WHY I’M STRIKING: “I was in college during the last strike, but I owe my career to the writers that were brave enough to strike then…” – Katherine Beattie, captain, WGA, outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/SWeNhBN6fp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Universal in Universal City saw about 100 protesters today stretched out across the lot’s gates on sidewalks slick from the rain showers earlier in the day.

In New York, picketers hit Silvercup Studios in western Queens, with protesters marching to the chant through a bullhorn of “Worker pay is under attack, what do we do?/Stand up fight back!”

Among the striking writers was longtime The Daily Show scribe Devin Delliquant, who talked about the key issue of minimums — there are currently none for comedy/variety writers on streaming services.

WHY I’M STRIKING: “Trying to get a fair deal for comedy, variety writers…” – Devin Delliquanti, WGA (outside Silvercup Studios in NY today) pic.twitter.com/cSdzjzZwKz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023