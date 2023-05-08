‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Production Suspended After Striking Writers Picket Disney+ Series

Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival on Disney+, is the latest New York-based TV series whose production has been disrupted by the WGA strike.

“WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming Daredevil, but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line,” WGA East said on Twitter early Monday.

According to sources, the show wrapped for the day after 1 PM ET with no filming done for the day. Production is slated to continue tomorrow, sources said.

“Looks like we’re done for the day at Silvercup East as Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802,” veteran showrunner (and WGA strike captain) Warren Leight, who has been documenting the guild’s production picketing oprrations around the city, wrote on Twitter.

Daredevil: Born Again, which has been filming in and around New York, is two months into an eight-month shoot on a 18-episode new season for Disney+.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who cannot be on set due to the strike, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Other announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.

This is the latest New York-based TV production to be disrupted by picketing writers. It joins Billions, Evil and Severance, among others.

