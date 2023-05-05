Apple’s ‘Loot’ Pauses Production On Season 2 Due To Picketing

Loot is the latest series to have production shut down.

The Apple TV+ series, which stars Maya Rudolph, was in production on its second season but WGA picketers have caused studio Universal Television to pause production at its Bel-Air location.

It joins series such as HBO Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s Billions, Netflix’s Unstable and Starz’ The Venery of Samantha Bird, which have all shut down production.

It comes on the fourth day of the WGA strike, which has seen thousands of writers take to the streets of Hollywood and New York in protest to the studios’ offer.

Loot was renewed for a second season last year.

It stars Rudolph Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.

Created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard, in Loot, Rudolph stars as billionaire Molly Novak, who has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through Animal Pictures, with the company’s Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Additionally, Dave Becky executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. THR broke the news.