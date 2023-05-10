‘Andor’ Showrunner Tony Gilroy Ceases Producing Work On Disney+ Series Amid WGA Strike

Andor creator/showrunner Tony Gilroy says he has ceased all non-writing producing duties on the Disney+ series amid the WGA strike.

“I discontinued ALL writing and writing-related work on ANDOR prior to midnight, May 1,” Gilroy said in a statement. “After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing ALL non-writing producing functions.”

Gilroy released the statement following criticism on social media by a fellow WGA member that he had been performing producing duties on the show. Scripts on Season 2 of the series had been completed ahead of the WGA strike which is now in its 9th day.

The series was created by Gilroy, who worked on the original Rogue One script, and Toby Haynes is the show’s lead director. Ben Caron and Susanna White also direct episodes.