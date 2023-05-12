Amazon’s ‘On Call’, From Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television, Suspends Production After Picketing

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Wolf-exec produced drama series On Call is the latest series to shut down its production.

The series, which is Wolf’s first scripted streaming series for Amazon Prime Video, was shooting down in Long Beach, California but has now suspended for the day, Universal Television confirmed.

It marks the first major Amazon series to suspend production due to the writers strike.

Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) star in the half-hour drama, which was originally set up at Amazon Freevee before moving to Prime Video.

The half-hour drama comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. It landed an eight-episode order.

Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, the series follows Traci Harmon, a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along, Alex Diaz (Larracuente), as they navigate the loss of a fellow officer and politics of modern day policing — in the department and on the streets of Long Beach.

Belisario’s Traci Harmon is a veteran officer who’s disillusioned with the job and struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Larracuente’s Alex Diaz is an ambitious Latino trainee who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face as a police officer in today’s climate.

On Call was originally picked up by then-IMDb TV — Amazon’s free, AVOD service which has since been rebranded as Amazon Freevee — in spring 2021, with Ben Watkins as showrunner and Elliot Wolf as executive producer. The creative team behind the project has since changed, with Walsh, former co-executive producer of Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago P.D., and Elliot (Dark Woods) as co-creators and executive producers. Elliot, son of Dick Wolf, has been leading Wolf Entertainment’s expansion into digital for the past five years, which now includes On Call as the company’s first streaming series.

Dick Wolf, Walsh, Elliot Wolf, former Chicago P.D. director/executive producer Eriq LaSalle, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Universal Television produces in association with Wolf Entertainment and Amazon Studios.