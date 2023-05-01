Woody Harrelson On ‘SNL’ Monologue Backlash: “I Don’t Look At That Sh*t”

Woody Harrelson is responding to the backlash he received after hosting Saturday Night Live and taking a jab at Covid protocols and taking an anti-vax stand.

“Well, people told me it was, shall we say, trending. No, I don’t look at that sh*t,” he told Esquire in a recent interview. “I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL.’ I don’t need to go further with it [pause]…other than to say—well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough…But it don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.”

In the same interview, the White House Plumbers actor took a deep dive into explaining his political beliefs and classified himself as a libertarian.

“There are things that the liberals do that I think, ‘What f***ing idiots.’ And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd,” he said. “I consider myself, really, an anarchist…Well, I’m probably more of a libertarian.”

Harrelson continued, “I never see government work. It always seems to be working for the people who got you there. It’s businessmen working for bigger businessmen. It’s not businessmen working for their constituents. I think government just usually sucks…am I wrong? Even the social programs, they do it reluctantly, and they’re just always trying to gobble back what they can from the social programs.”

The actor has not been shy about voicing his opinions on Covid protocols on the sets of productions and even going as far as calling them “absurd.”

“As an anarchist, I don’t do well with mandates,” he said in an interview with New York Times Magazine.