Wolf Entertainment’s ‘Texas Justice’ Among Oxygen’s Latest True-Crime Slate

Kelly Siegler, star of Oxygen’s Cold Justice, has a new series for the NBCUniversal cable network as it unveils its latest slate of true-crime series.

The network has ordered Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler (w/t) from Wolf Entertainment, along with series including The Pike County Murders (w/t), Real Murders of Los Angeles (w/t), Fatal Family Feuds (w/t), and Sin City Murders (w/t).

In addition, Cold Justice, Final Moments and Homicide for the Holidays have all been renewed for new season.

Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler examines the most shocking murder investigations and toughest trials in Texas history. As Chief of Special Crimes in the busiest courthouse in the Lone Star state, Siegler battled to get killers into courtrooms to face their formidable defense attorneys. With her own first-hand accounts alongside investigators and victims’ families, Kelly will reveal what really happened beyond the newspaper headlines to bring Texas style justice.

It will premiere in the fall and is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Magical Elves.

Fatal Family Feuds, which premieres in the winter, explores real cases where a once loving family is destroyed by a feud that turns deadly. These are the cases in which someone lost their life to those they should have been able to trust most, their family. It is produced by Woodcut Media.

Sin City Murders, which premieres in the falls, recounts chilling homicide cases from America’s adult playground, revealing the darkness that hides behind the glitz and glam of the Las Vegas Strip and amid the vast landscape surrounding it. It is produced by 44 Blue Productions.

Real Murders of Los Angeles, which premieres in the fall, follows murders from beach communities such as Venice and Malibu to the wealth of Beverly Hills and hip enclaves like Thai Town and Highland Park. It is also produced by 44 Blue Productions.

The Pike County Murders comes from KT Studios and is based on their podcast. It asks how eight members of the same family could be brutally murdered execution-style in four different locations in one night by another family they called friends. It will premiere in the winter.