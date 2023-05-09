WME Signs ‘Bad Education’ Star Layton Williams

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed emerging British actor, writer and stage performer Layton Williams for U.S. representation.

Layton is currently starring in Season 4 of BBC Three state school comedy series Bad Education, on which he is also a writer.

He has played the role of Stephen Carmichael in the show since its first season and appeared in the 2015 film adaptation. The series, from Jack Whitehall, ran between 2012 and 2014 for three seasons before being revived this year.

Williams’ TV and film credits also include Beautiful People, Benidorm, The Cleaner, Murder They Hope and I Hate Suzie.

He began his career aged 11 on stage in Billy Elliot: The Musical and became the first Black actor to play the famous title role. He has starred in other West End shows such as Thriller Live, The Car Man, Hairspray the Musical and Rent. He also played the title role in 2021’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Layton is currently developing a slate of projects at major studios in the UK.

He continues to be managed by 42 and represented in the UK by Curtis Brown.