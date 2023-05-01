‘Witchboard’: Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Antonia Desplat & Charlie Tahan Join Jamie Campbell Bower In Chuck Russell’s Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Iseman (Jumanji franchise), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram) and Charlie Tahan (Ozark) have signed on to star alongside Stranger Things‘ Jamie Campbell Bower in Chuck Russell’s remake of the ’80s supernatural horror Witchboard, which is now in production in Montreal.

The new film watches as recovering drug addict Emily (Iseman), her fiancé Christian (Dominguez) and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans’ French Quarter. A darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits, with Christian then seeking help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste. Babtiste, however, has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtiste’s mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all then part of a dangerous game that puts Emily’s very soul at risk.

Details as to Desplat and Tahan’s roles haven’t been disclosed.

Russell is directing from his script co-written by Greg McKay, with the pair set to produce alongside Kade Vu and Bernie Gewissler, in an A-Nation Media production. The exec producers are Eric Schiermeyer, Sarah Buxton, John Paul Isham and Walter Josten.

Best known for her starring in Columbia Pictures’ Jumanji pics Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, Iseman has also been seen in films including Prime Video’s Nocturne with Sydney Sweeney, Annabelle Comes Home and the Justin Baldoni-directed Clouds, which was the first feature-length film to launch on Disney, as well as titles as The F**k-It List and Goosebumps 2: Slappy’s Revenge. She was one of the leads of Amazon’s recent series adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer and was seen last year in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories anthology for FX/Hulu. She’ll next be seen starring alongside Famke Janssen, Sean Bean and more in Sony’s film Knights of the Zodiac, based on the ’80s manga Saint Seiya, which hits theaters in the U.S. May 12th.

Perhaps best known for a major role in the first season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Dominguez has also been seen on shows like Gossip Girl and SEAL Team. The actor most recently hitting the big screen as part of Elegance Bratton’s acclaimed A24 drama The Inspection has also been seen in films like Roadside’s YA romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls and Tim Story’s take on Shaft for New Line. Among his other upcoming projects is the Amazon rom-com Sitting in Bars with Cake exec produced by and starring Yara Shahidi.

Desplat most recently starred opposite Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+’s series Shantaram, based on the same-name novel by Gregory David Roberts, and has also been seen on the ITV shows The Durrells and Victoria, as well as Netflix’s drama series The Letter for the King. Notable film credits for the actress include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and MGM’s Operation Finale with Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley and Mélanie Laurent.

Best known for his role as Wyatt Langmore on Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series Ozark, Tahan has also appeared on series including Castle Rock, Gotham and Wayward Pines, among others. He was part of the ensemble of Scott Cooper’s Netflix pic The Pale Blue Eye and has also appeared in Nicole Holofcener’s The Land of Steady Habits, Kevin Phillips’ acclaimed indie Super Dark Times, Todd Solondz’s Wiener-Dog and Ira Sachs’ Love Is Strange, among other films.

