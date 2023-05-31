Wim Wenders’ Cannes Competition Title ‘Perfect Days’ Sells Out For The Match Factory

Wim Wenders’ Tokyo-based Cannes Competition title Perfect Days has clocked a series of international deals for The Match Factory.

Deals reported include UK/Ireland/LATAM/Turkey (MUBI), Australia/New Zealand (Madman), Benelux (Paradiso), China (DDDream), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (DCM), Baltics (A-One Baltics), Bulgaria (Art Fest), CIS (A-One), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Former Yugoslavia (MCF), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Hong Kong (Edko Films), Hungary (Cirko), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Poland (Gutek), Portugal (Alambique), Romania (Bad Unicorn), Scandinavia (Future Film) and Taiwan (Applause).

North American rights were previously sold to NEON, while France went to Haut et Court.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveals more of his past.

Starring are Koji Yakusho (Babel), newcomer Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto (Norwegian Wood), Yumi Aso (Carnation), Sayuri Ishikawa (Run, Truck Rascal, Run!), Tomokazu Miura (Adrift in Tokyo), Aoi Yamada (Netflix series First Love) and veteran actor and dancer Min Tanaka (The Twilight Samurai). Producers are Koji Yanai, alongside filmmaker Wenders and co-writer Takuma Takasaki (Honokaa bôi). Lead actor Yakusho serves as executive producer.

The Match Factory had a company-record four films in Competition at this year’s Cannes. Perfect Days played alongside Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki, Kidnapped by Marco Bellocchio, and La Chimera. Wenders was also in Cannes with the Special Screening of the documentary Anselm, a portrait of German artist Anselm Kiefer.