Wilmer Valderrama Signs Exclusive First Look Deal With Telemundo’s TPlus Brand

EXCLUSIVE: Wilmer Valderrama’s production company WV Entertainment has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Telemundo’s TPlus brand.

Led by WVE’s SVP of Production & Development Jessica Acevedo, the partnership will bring Hispanic-led TV projects to SVOD services for Hispanic audiences around the world. WV Entertainment highlights and uplifts the stories of LatinX and underrepresented communities across traditional media and podcasts.

“Our mission at TPlus is to create content for the growing number of Hispanics who live across cultures, languages, and screens – still a massively underserved audience despite driving most of the domestic streaming growth,” said Romina Rosado, EVP and General Manager, Hispanic Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

She added, “Wilmer Valderrama and his team are natural partners for us— not only does he have decades of storytelling experience, but also a fresh perspective that captures what matters to Latino audiences today. We can’t wait to start bringing more Latino stories to life with Wilmer and the team and to continue serving Hispanics with authentic, relevant premium content.”

Additional TPlus Latino production talent deals will be announced in the near future.

Last year, Valderrama and Lawrence Bender collaborated with Telemundo as executive producers of the series Keep This To Yourself, an adaptation of Tom Ryan’s YA thriller.

As Deadline revealed exclusively in September, Valderrama became a shareholder in iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network. He also helps curate the network’s slate of Latinx-focused podcasts and committed to 5 new shows to be executive produced by and/or star him.

Alongside Eric I. Lu, Valderrama is developing a drama series based on Anthony Almojera’s memoir Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic for CBS Studios. And for Disney Branded TV, he is developing a reimagined Zorro TV series for Disney+ as an executive producer and star.