Will Poulter Says He Was Mistaken For Sid From ‘Toy Story’ During A Trip In L.A.

Will Poulter is finally addressing the memes on social media that compare him to Sid Phillips, the bully from Toy Story.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor recalled in an interview that he was mistaken for the animated character that was voiced in the Disney-Pixar film by Erik von Detten.

“A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated,'” Poulter recalled during an interview with GQ.

He continued, “I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me—I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live-action.”

In the same interview, Poulter talks about finding it “weird” that people have debates about his physical appearance “as to whether it was deemed attractive or unattractive.”

“I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I’m not conventionally attractive as I’ve always had remarks about looking unusual—whether it’s my eyebrows or whatever else, people have made a thing of that,” he added. “I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: Why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people’s physical appearance? Especially in the case of women. But whether you’re male or female, why is that the focus so much? Unfortunately, social media has created this problematic idea that everyone’s opinion on everything matters equally.”

Poulter also mentioned that he finds it “uncomfortable” when people take photos of him without asking and acknowledges his “male privilege” that has “protected” him from objectification that “hasn’t been afforded to my female counterparts in the industry.”