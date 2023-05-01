Amazon Studios’ Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon Wedding Comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Adds Four

EXCLUSIVE: The invitation list to Amazon’s Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon wedding comedy, You’re Cordially Invited, continues to expand with Celia Weston, Jimmy Tatro, Leanne Morgan, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia joining the Nick Stoller directed and written feature.

In the pic, a woman (Witherspoon) who is planning her sister’s (Meredith Hagner) perfect wedding and the father (Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be (Geraldine Viswanathan) discover that they are double-booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Georgia coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.

Weston, who cut her teeth early in her career on CBS’ hit comedy series, Alice, has appeared in more than 40 films, notably In the Bedroom which received a SAG Ensemble Cast nomination, Dead Man Walking for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, and Snow Falling on Cedars. Her television credits include American Horror Story, Modern Family, The Hunters and most recently Echoes and The Thing About Pam opposite Renee Zellweger. The actress is represented by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.

Tatro will star in the upcoming Searchlight film, Theater Camp, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and won “Best Ensemble”. The pic hits theaters on July 14. Additionally, he is in Legendary’s The Machine, which Screen Gems will release on May 26. On television, Tatro was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for “Best Actor” for his role in American Vandal and stars on ABC’s Home Economics opposite Topher Grace, which recently wrapped its third season. Additionally, Tatro is the creator and star of the television series, The Real Bros of Simi Valley. He is represented by 3 Arts, UTA and Felker Toczek.

Morgan’s Netflix comedy standup special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, was on the Top Ten on Netflix. Her previous stand-up special So Yummy has reached over 50 million views on YouTube. She recently concluded her Big Panty Tour with Outback Presents which spanned 100-plus shows in theaters across the U.S. and is back on the road with her latest theater and arena tour, Just Getting Started. Her first book What in the World? is set to be published by Random House and Convergent, in September 2024. Morgan is represented by UTA, Levity, and Yorn Levine.

Meija has made a name for herself with her scene-stealing arcs in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as brightening up the classroom in Abbott Elementary. She currently stars in the Netflix comedy series Freeridge, and can next be seen in Suncoast starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney. Her past roles include Growing Fangs, HBO Max’s The 90 Day Plan, #Whitina, Lo Que Construimos, and Aguanta. She is represented by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

You’re Cordially Invited is produced by Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez; Stoller and Conor Welch via Stoller Global Solutions; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. EPs are Ashley Strumwasser via Hello Sunshine; Alex Brown via Gloria Sanchez; and Brendan O’Brien.