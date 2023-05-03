Skip to main content
Hollywood Writers Strike Day 2: Latest News From The Picket Lines
Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Writers Strike On ‘The View’: “We’re Still Writing Things On Cards”

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Whoopi Goldberg addressed the writers strike for a second day in a row on The View as the talk show stays on air even as similar shows like The Talk have gone dark.

“It is day two of the writers strike, and that means we’re still writing things on cards and, hopefully, if we’re not sure what’s going on, we will ask the amazing Brian [Teta] over there,” Goldberg said at the top of Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show as she encouraged the live audience to clap for the show’s producer. “Yes, a little hand for Brian. Thank you, Brian!”

Goldberg had addressed the writers strike a day before disclosing to viewers what was going on behind the scenes.

“You know how we’re always talking about how we’re very different than most other shows. Well, as you know, there is a writers strike on and so, we don’t have writers, OK? So, you’re going to hear how it would be when it’s not slicked up,” Goldberg disclosed to viewers on Tuesday’s episode.

Joy Behar added, “We don’t have writers today, we usually do have writers. It sounded like we never have writers.”

Later on Tuesday’s episode, Goldberg made note of a correction she had to make regarding her outfit from the 2021 Met Gala making sure viewers knew she wrote her own note card.

“I just don’t always remember stuff because it’s a lot of stuff to keep in mind, especially when you don’t have anything written down. I had to write it down,” she said while showing her note card on camera. “I myself wrote this, no one wrote it for me, I wrote it.”

Goldberg then turned to Teta to ask what was next to discuss “since we don’t have writers.”

Whoopi Goldberg shows notes on 'The View'
