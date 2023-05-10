‘Wham!’ Documentary To Make World Premiere At Sheffield, As DocFest Reveals 30th Edition Lineup

The world premiere of ‘Wham!’ about the pop supergroup formed by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley is among the highlights of the 30th edition of the Sheffield DocFest, set for June 14-19 in north-central England.

Multiple Emmy nominee Chris Smith directed the Wham! doc and will appear at Sheffield, conducting a master class after the film’s premiere. In all, Sheffield will host 37 world premieres and 20 international premieres, promising its “most innovative documentary offering yet,” according to festival organizers. [See the program lineup below].

Among other world premieres is The Price of Truth, a film directed by Patrick Forbes about the Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. As Sheffield notes, Muratov auctioned his Nobel award and donated the proceeds to Ukrainian refugees, “and days later a masked attacker poured paint laced with acetone over him,” permanently damaging his eyesight.

Alex Cooke, chair of the board of trustees, said, “We are delighted to celebrate our 30th edition with such a strong and varied line up. From humble beginnings, Sheffield DocFest continues to grow, helping to forge lasting careers, develop new talent, and facilitate exciting new works to be funded, produced, and exhibited.”

Annabel Grundy, Sheffield Docfest managing director, commented, “We are so happy to present a truly international, intersectional and innovative line-up of films and events as we celebrate our 30th edition. Sheffield DocFest has a long history of bringing new perspectives into the documentary arena, inspiring industry and audiences to immerse themselves and discover something new.”

The program includes 122 films (86 features and 36 shorts), culled from almost 2,500 entries. Fifty-four percent of the films in the program are directed by women, Sheffield notes. Titles screen in three competition sections – International Competition, International First Feature Competition and International Short Film Competition. Sheffield also programs films across six strand sections: Rhythms, Debates, People & Community, Memories, Rebellions and Journeys.

“Covering the whole spectrum of documentary storytelling, from direct documentation of events to poetic experimental art works, and everything in between, the 2023 film program is full of stories that will spark audience’s curiosity like never before,” said Raul Niño Zambrano, Sheffield DocFest creative director. “As a team we have selected the most thought provoking, cinematic and relevant works of recent non-fiction, and will proudly present them in June with the context and attention they deserve.”

The line-up for this years’ International Competition comprises nine films, up for the Grand Jury Award; nine films in International First Feature Competition supported by Netflix, and 10 films in International Short Film Competition. Five documentaries will be considered for the Tim Hetherington Award presented in association with Dogwoof (the award is named for the late Oscar-nominated filmmaker and author, who was killed while covering the uprising in Libya in 2011). Seven films will be considered by the Youth Jury, and the International Alternate Realities Competition will honor the best innovative nonfiction work. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at Crucible Playhouse on June 18.

Highlighting the festival’s Alternate Realities exhibition is Missing Pictures, a five-part VR series “where acclaimed filmmakers Abel Ferrara, Tsai Ming- Liang, Catherine Hardwicke, Lee Myung-Se and Naomi Kawase tell us about the film they didn’t get to make… Users are transported to the locations of the films they discuss.”

Sheffield’s Talks section features Jews. In Their Own Words, a special one-hour abridged version of the verbatim play created by Guardian journalist Jonathan Freedl and produced by the Royal Court Theatre. “An incisive, provocative and necessary work, it is based on interviews conducted by Freedland with 12 British Jews, which combine to expose the roots and damning legacy of antisemitism throughout our society, often in places where we least expect it.”

The Guest of Honor at this year’s festival, Rakhshan Banietemad, “will discuss her career to date, reflecting on her critically acclaimed and award-winning body of work, as well as premiering a short film she created during the pandemic.”

Full Program Listings:

Opening Night Film

Tish – UK – Paul Sng – 2022 (World Premiere)

Paul Sng’s riveting portrait of Tish Murtha captures the passion and commitment of a trailblazing photographer who dedicated her life to recording the hopes, dreams and struggles of working-class communities in the industrial Northeast.

International Competition

Honoring films that best display strong artistic vision and courageous storytelling. This award is Academy Award accredited.

Bringing the Voice – Chile, Brazil – Klaudia Kemper – 2023 (World Premiere)

Visual artist Klaudia Kemper tries to reconnect with her ageing, aphasic father, a psychoanalyst who remained in Brazil after she left for Chile when she was young.

Hotel Metalurg – France, Georgia – George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi – 2023 (World Premiere) Survivors of the Abkhaz-Georgian war find themselves under pressure to leave the disused luxury hotel where they have lived for more than 30 years.

If Only the Night Wouldn’t Fall – Netherlands, Norway, USA – Marc Schmidt – 2023 (World Premiere) A unique perspective on three Western countries’ attempts to grapple with anxiety, depression, and psychosis.

In the Rearview – Ukraine, Poland – Maciek Hamela – 2023 (International Premiere)

One country. One minibus. Many journeys. This fly-on-the-wall film captures Ukrainians as they are forced to leave their homes and drive into the unknown.

The Price of Truth – UK – Patrick Forbes – 2023 (World Premiere)

How far would you go to defend the idea of a free press? Russia’s only independent newspaper and its editor fight against an ever-present threat to democracy.

Richland – USA – Irene Lusztig – 2023 (International premiere)

The residents of a town built to house workers who produced the material used for the Nagasaki atomic bomb reflect on its troubled past.

STEPHEN – UK – Melanie Manchot – 2022 (World Premiere)

Stephen is auditioning to play himself in an inventive, cinematic and moving exploration of addiction and mental health.

Stone Town – China – Jing Guo, Dingding KE – 2022 (World Premiere)

The easternmost fishing town in China sits on the cusp of radical change, as this quietly devastating film details.

International First Feature Competition (supported by Netflix)

This competition honors the future of non-fiction film and celebrates promising new talent.

Between the Rains – Kenya – Moses Thuranira, Andrew H Brown – 2023 (International Premiere) This revealing, visually captivating film, shot over the course of a four-year drought in northern Kenya, presents a refreshing take on the conventional coming-of-age narrative.

The Body Politic – USA – Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough – 2023 (World Premiere)

A portrait of Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s youngest Black Mayor, during his mayoral campaign and first year presiding over a city plagued by homicide.

Handle with Extreme Care – USA – Patrick Ginnetty, Bowie Alexander – 2023 (World Premiere) A frank and often morbidly funny account of daily life for a New York mortuary struggling to provide a resting place for the dead at the height of the Covid crisis.

In the Shadow of Light – Chile – Isabel Reyes Bustos, Ignacia Merino Bustos – 2023 (World Premiere)

A small Chilean town, neighbour to one of Chile ́s largest electrical power plants, has been plagued by frequent blackouts and a constant, static hum.

Lonely Oaks – Germany – Fabiana Fragale, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Jens Mühlhoff – 2023 (International Premiere)

Compiled from footage collected over two years by film student-turned-activist Steffan Meyn, Lonely Oaks documents the troubled occupation of Germany ́s Hambach Forest.

No Winter Holidays – Nepal, South Korea, Romania – Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey – 2023 (International Premiere)

A poetic and intimate portrait of two lifelong rivals, who are forced to share an empty village during the dead of winter.

Not a Bedtime Story – Ecuador – Lila Penagos, Tomás M Astudillo – 2023 (World Premiere)

Lila Penagos has fond childhood memories of her father telling her bedtime stories. She now asks him to tell her real stories about his past as a guerrilla fighter.

Q – USA, Lebanon – Jude Chehab – 2023 (International Premiere)

Jude Chehab’s debut feature untangles her family’s connection to a Syrian religious order, making for a nuanced and tense exploration of matrilineal trauma.

A Year in a Field – United Kingdom – Christopher Morris – 2023 (World Premiere)

BAFTA-winning documentarian Christopher Morris reflects upon human existence, its relationship to the environment and the urgent need for compassion and transformation.

International Short Film Competition

This Academy Award, BAFTA and BIFA-accredited award honors the best creative approaches in documentaries under 40 minutes.

Can I Hug You? – United Kingdom, Iran – Elahe Esmaili – 2023 (World Premiere)

In this astoundingly intimate film, Hossein brings his parents together to confront a difficult secret from his past.

Cold and Dark – Slovakia, Canada – Peter Hostak – 2023 (World Premiere)

A group of loggers and their horse embark on a delirious journey to gather firewood deep in the Slovakian mountains.

Flower Chasers – China, Netherlands, USA – Zhiqi Pan – 2023 (World Premiere)

Following the seasons as flowers bloom across China, a family of beekeepers try to sustain their traditional lifestyle in the face of a global ecological crisis.

Following Valeria – Germany – Nicola Fegg – 2022 (International Premiere)

After the Russian invasion, a young Ukrainian woman becomes an accidental TikTok star when sharing her funny takes on an awful situation.

A Maiden Sings – Spain – Max Torrés Altés – 2023 (International Premiere)

After a lifetime of service to one household, a maid finds herself replaced. At 87, she starts to question her role in the family.

Metabolism – Netherlands – Misho Antadze – 2023 (World Premiere)

Machines milk cows and robots serve diners. In this quiet observation on the mechanisation of labour, humans feel increasingly irrelevant. Empathy passes to the machines.

The Mineral Dreams – Georgia, Turkey, Russia – Timofei Zubrov-Andreev – 2023 (World Premiere) A rock dreams of a man. A fleeting thought. This stone is the god of time, pointing out to man his relativity.

The Takeover – USA – Anders Hammer – 2023 (World Premiere)

Filmed in 2021, as the Taliban retake control of Afghanistan, this film documents the country’s rapid transformation and the women who refuse to lose their rights.

Valerija – Croatia – Sara Jurinčić – 2023 (World Premiere)

A filmmaker travels to the island where her grandmother is buried. This experimental journey takes us back through her lineage of female ancestors.

Y arquitectura un sueño de palmera – Spain – Patxi Burillo Nuin – 2023 (International Premiere) Inspired by frescoes in a 10th-century Spanish dwelling, this film weaves thoughtful and unexpected threads between a hermitage, a museum and a spa.

Youth Jury Award

This award is selected by some of the UK’s most passionate young documentary lovers.

1001 Days – United Kingdom, South Africa – Kethiwe Ngcobo, Chloe White – 2023 (International Premiere)

Kethiwe Ncgobo and Chloe White’s immersive account of the first 1001 days of a child’s life is viewed from the perspective of three South African healthcare workers.

Anhell69 – Colombia, Romania, France, Germany – Theo Montoya – 2022 (UK Premiere)

A self-defined trans film, Anhell69 is a genre-busting, transgressive and kaleidoscopic musing on the lives and deaths of a group of queer Colombian twentysomethings.

The Castle – Argentina, France – Martin Benchimol – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Martin Benchimol’s fascinating film is an eccentric portrait of a domestic worker who lives with her daughter in a ramshackle castle she inherited.

The Hearing – Switzerland – Lisa Gerig – 2023 (UK Premiere)

This thought-provoking and innovative film challenges immigration processes through the accounts of four people whose lives were impacted by it.

Is There Anybody Out There? – United Kingdom, USA, Scotland – Ella Glendining – 2023 (UK Premiere)

In this deeply personal and disarmingly honest documentary, filmmaker Ella Glendining searches for individuals with the same rare disability as herself.

Song of Souls – Myanmar – Sai Naw Kham – 2023 (World Premiere)

In rural Myanmar, ancient traditions, songs, stories, predictions and rituals are used as tools for moving forward in the face of violence and adversity.

Twice Colonized – Denmark, Canada, Greenland – Lin Alluna – 2023 (UK Premiere)

In the face of personal loss, a lawyer seeks to redress the injustice of colonialisation through the establishment of an Indigenous forum at the European Union.

Tim Hetherington Award (presented in association with Dogwoof)

Photojournalist and filmmaker Tim Hetherington was committed to humanitarian and social concerns throughout the world. This award recognizes films that best reflect his legacy.

20 Days in Mariupol – Ukraine – Mstyslav Chernov – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist Mstyslav Chernov presents an unsparing portrait of Mariupol under siege and the bravery of those struggling to survive in it.

Bad Press – USA – Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A defiant journalist confronts corruption in the Muscogee Nation as they curtail press freedom, setting off a significant battle for Native American sovereignty.

Total Trust – Germany, Netherlands – Jialing Zhang – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Surveillance reaches new levels of invasiveness in China, where advances in technology allow the state increasing control over public, private and political life.

Transition – USA – Jordan Bryon, Monica Villamizar – 2023 (International Premiere)

Having covered the conflict in Afghanistan for years, genderqueer filmmaker Jordan Bryon finds himself at a moral crossroads when he is offered access to the Taliban.

While We Watched – India – Vinay Shukla – 2022 (UK Premiere)

Hindi-language journalist Ravish Kumar and filmmaker Vinay Shukla examine the rapidly deteriorating state of television reporting in India.

Strands:

Debates

Films about the things we need to discuss. Covering a wide spectrum of issues, each of the films in this strand grapple with contemporary issues, inviting us to be part of the conversation.

After the Bridge – Italy – Davide Rizzo, Marzia Toscano – 2023 (European Premiere) (Debates) An intimate portrait of Valeria Collina, the mother of Youssef, one of the jihadists who took part in the 2017 London Bridge attack.

All the Flowers – Colombia, Puerto Rico – Carmen Oquendo-Villar – 2023 (World Premiere) (Debates) A tender portrait of Tobaco y Ron, a small brothel in a Bogotá neighbourhood that’s home to many of the city’s trans sex workers.

Citizen Sleuth – USA – Chris Kasick – 2023 (European Premiere) (Debates)

A revealing profile of the rise, fall and redemption of a podcaster seeking to make their voice heard across an ever-changing media landscape.

Confessions of a Good Samaritan – USA – Penny Lane – 2023 (European Premiere) (Debates) Filmmaker Penny Lane’s decision to donate one of her kidneys to a complete stranger leads her on a journey to understand the nature of altruism.

Every Body – USA, Germany – Julie Cohen – 2023 (International Premiere) (Debates) Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julie Cohen turns her focus towards the lives of three intersex people, in this heartfelt and urgent call for equality.

The Invention of the Other – Brazil – Bruno Jorge – 2022 (UK Premiere) (Debates)

A record of an attempt to contact the Korubo, a remote indigenous tribe that occupies territory deep inside the Amazonian rainforest.

Praying for Armageddon – Norway – Tonje Hessen Schei – 2023 (UK Premiere) (Debates) Tonje Hessen Schei’s film reveals the political influence of American Evangelical Christians and their quest to bring on the Apocalypse.

Razing Liberty Square – USA – Katja Esson – 2023 (European Premiere) (Debates)

As rising sea-levels threaten the city of Miami, one local black community fight to save their neighbourhood from property developers and climate gentrification.

White Nanny Black Child – UK – Andy Mundy-Castle – 2023 (UK Premiere) (Debates)

A group of adults find solace in sharing their experiences of growing up as children of Black Nigerian immigrants who were fostered by white British families.

First Impressions :

An opportunity to advance screenings of the first episodes of major upcoming documentary series.

Evacuation – UK – James W. Newton – 2023 (World Premiere) (First Impressions)

With unparalleled access and using previously unseen footage, this searing three-part series charts the 2021 evacuation of Kabul.

The Good Fight Club – UK – Jack Retallack, Liz Biggs – 2023 (World Premiere) (First Impressions) This series charts the fortunes of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes fighting to make it from their South London gym to Las Vegas and the world championship.

The Greatest Show Never Made – UK – Ashley Francis-Roy – 2023 (World Premiere) (First Impressions)

In 2002 one man set out to change reality TV for ever. For 30 people, his dream became a nightmare.

Journeys:

From venturing out the front door to exploring a new world – whether it’s physical, emotional, internal or imagined – we take a front seat on a journey of discovery.

Against the Tide – India, France – Sarvnik Kaur – 2023 (UK Premiere)

An intimate story of two fisherman whose lives travel on different paths and test the bonds of their deep friendship.

Anhell69 – Colombia, Romania, France, Germany – Theo Montoya – 2022 (UK Premiere)

A self-defined trans film, Anhell69 is a genre-busting, transgressive and kaleidoscopic musing on the lives and deaths of a group of queer Colombian twentysomethings.

The Deepest Breath – United Kingdom, Ireland – Laura McGann – 2022 (UK Premiere) Breathtaking in more ways than one, Laura McGann’s ravishingly beautiful film chronicles a fascinating partnership at the heart of a dangerous extreme sport.

The Hearing – Switzerland – Lisa Gerig – 2023 (UK Premiere)

This thought-provoking and innovative film challenges immigration processes through the accounts of four people whose lives were impacted by it.

Is There Anybody Out There? – United Kingdom, USA, Scotland – Ella Glendining – 2023 (UK Premiere)

In this deeply personal and disarmingly honest documentary, filmmaker Ella Glendining searches for individuals with the same rare disability as herself.

Long Distance Swimmer – Sara Mardini – Germany, United Kingdom – Charly Wai Feldman – 2023 (UK Premiere)

The Syrian swimmer who pulled the boat that carried her and another 18 refugees to Greece now copes with the consequences of becoming a famous activist.

My Friend Lanre – United Kingdom – Leo Regan – 2023 (World Premiere)

Acclaimed filmmaker Leo Regan draws on decades of footage to create a portrait of the complex life of friend and photographer Lanre Fehintola.

Tokyo Uber Blues – Japan – Taku Aoyagi – 2022 (UK Premiere)

Director Taku Aoyagi underwent a career change during the pandemic, becoming an Uber Eats rider. Will he survive?

Transition – USA – Jordan Bryon, Monica Villamizar – 2023 (International Premiere)

Having covered the conflict in Afghanistan for years, genderqueer filmmaker Jordan Bryon finds himself at a moral crossroads when he is offered access to the Taliban.

Memories:

Exploring how the past informs the present – and the future – these films bring new light to all forms of artefacts, questioning their influence and celebrating their essence.

Donyale Luna: Supermodel – USA, United Kingdom – Nailah Jefferson – 2023 (International Premiere)

A moving exploration of the revolutionary life of the pioneering Black supermodel Donyale Luna.

Great Photo, Lovely Life – USA – Amanda Mustard, Rachel Beth Anderson – 2023 (UK Premiere) Photojournalist Amanda Mustard returns to her hometown to investigate the decades of sexual abuse her family and community experienced at the hands of her grandfather.

The Gullspång Miracle – Sweden – Maria Fredriksson – 2023 (European Premiere)

A series of coincidences lead sisters Kari and May to Olaug, the spitting-image of an older sibling who was believed to have committed suicide decades ago.

Milisuthando – South Africa, Colombia – Milisuthando Bongela – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A deeply personal and visually rich self-portrait by artist-turned-filmmaker Milisuthando Bongela of a life that grapples with the legacy of South Africa’s past.

Money, Freedom, a story of CFA Franc – France, Senegal, Belgium, Germany – Katy Lena Ndiaye – 2022(UK Premiere)

A searing account of a contentious currency, inherited from the French colonial system, which exposes the complex realities of economic imperialism in Africa.

The Mountains – Denmark – Christian Einshøj – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Two decades after the tragedy that dramatically disrupted his family’s life, Christian Einshøj records their attempts at reconciliation.

Right to Fight – United Kingdom – Georgina Cammalleri – 2023 (World Premiere)

The story of three pioneering US sportswomen who, in the 1970s, attempted to break into the most macho sport of all: competitive boxing.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Estonia, France, Iceland – Anna Hints – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Anna Hints’ Sundance-winning documentary celebrates female solidarity and community through a group of Estonian women who continue an age-old tradition.

Time Bomb Y2K – USA – Marley McDonald, Brian Becker – 2023 (European Premiere)

An all-archival deep dive into the ‘millennium bug’, the widespread cultural hysteria in the lead-up to the year 2000 that redefined our relationship to technology.

People & Community:

Celebrating togetherness through family, friendship, communities and togetherness, these films explore the threads that bind us together, the rituals that sustain community and the individuals who open their hearts, minds and homes to the camera.

1001 Days – United Kingdom, South Africa – Kethiwe Ngcobo, Chloe White – 2023 (International Premiere)

Kethiwe Ncgobo and Chloe White’s immersive account of the first 1001 days of a child’s life is viewed from the perspective of three South African healthcare workers.

The Castle – Argentina, France – Martin Benchimol – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Martin Benchimol’s fascinating film is an eccentric portrait of a domestic worker who lives with her daughter in a ramshackle castle she inherited.

Choose Me – Chad – Allamine Kader Kora – 2023 (European Premiere)

Chadian director Allamine Kader Kora visits his mother’s village, where a marriage proposal ceremony becomes the centre of an intergenerational debate about tradition and the freedom to choose.

Hummingbirds – USA – Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras – 2023 (UK Premiere)

In the border town of Laredo, Texas, two Mexican-Americans spend a long, aimless summer together, as they wait on an uncertain future.

Much Ado About Dying – United Kingdom, Ireland – Simon Chambers – 2022 (UK Premiere)

When filmmaker Simon Chambers cuts short a shoot in India to tend to his dying uncle, he has no idea of the journey they’re about to embark on together.

Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story – United Kingdom – Peter Beard, Bruce Fletcher, Otto Baxter – 2023(World Premiere)

We follow Otto Baxter, a 35-year-old man with Down Syndrome, over six years, as he writes and directs a foul-mouthed, autobiographical comedy-horror-musical set in Victorian London.

Phantom Parrot – United Kingdom, USA – Kate Stonehill – 2023 (UK Premiere)

When a human rights activist, returning to the UK, has his electronic devices confiscated by border authorities, it highlights an unsettling programme of state surveillance.

Red Herring – United Kingdom – Kit Vincent – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, director Kit Vincent decides to turn his camera upon his father, mother and himself.

Your Fat Friend – USA, United Kingdom – Jeanie Finlay – 2023 (International Premiere)

Jeanie Finlay’s portrait of writer, blogger and activist Aubrey Gordon is a celebratory account of an individual who embraced their identity and challenged lazy stereotypes.

Perspectives on Iran:

A selection of recent documentary films that present a wide-ranging perspective on Iranian life, seen from outside and within the country.

And, Towards Happy Alleys – India – Sreemoyee Singh – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Indian filmmaker Sreemoyee Singh’s journey to Iran interweaves the censorship imposed upon filmmakers with the restrictions women face in their daily lives.

Between Revolutions – Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran – Vlad Petri – 2023 (UK Premiere) Letters between two former medical students contextualise the revolutions that transformed their respective homelands in Iran and Romania.

How Dare You Have Such a Rubbish Wish – Iran – Mania Akbari – 2022 (UK Premiere) Employing a vast archive of vintage film footage, Mania Akbari highlights the role of the male gaze in Iranian cinema and in doing so reclaims the female body from it.

My Worst Enemy – France – Mehran Tamadon – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Filmmaker Mehran Tamadon explores what it was like being interrogated by the Iranian regime by asking prisoners to reconstruct their experiences.

Profession: Documentarist – Iran – Shirin Barghnavard, Firouzeh Khosrovani, Farahnaz Sharifi, Mina Keshavarz, Sepideh Abtahi, Sahar Salahshoor, Nahid Rezaei – 2014Seven independent female filmmaker voice their concerns about their political, creative and personal lives in the context of the society they live in.

Where God Is Not – France – Mehran Tamadon – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Three former political prisoners of the Iranian regime re-enact their experiences of interrogation, torture and isolation in Mehran Tamadon’s visceral and confronting film.

Rakhshan Banietemad Retrospective:

We pay tribute to one of Iran’s most compelling filmmakers, whose focus on the role of women in Iranian society has contributed significantly to a movement that seeks equal rights.

Angels of the House of Sun – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2009

‘Angels in the House of Sun’ remains one of Rakhshān Banietemad’s most pointed films about the treatment of women in contemporary Iranian society.

Hey, Humans – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2016

A compassionate portrait of the Chain of Hope charity organisation, which treats underprivileged children from all over Iran.

Narratives ad hominem – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2023 (World Premiere)

We are honoured to screen the world premiere of Sheffield DocFest Guest of Honour Rakhshān Banietemad’s latest film.

Our Times – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2002

After a seven-year hiatus from documentary filmmaker, Rakhshān Banietemad returned to document the hopes of a generation during the 2001 Iranian Presidential election.

See You Tomorrow Elina – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2011

Stories of Iran’s past and present intersect in Rakhshān Banietemad’s reflective, absorbing and personal portrait of how political life shapes infant’s lives.

We are Half of Iran’s population – Iran – Rakhshan Banietemad – 2009

Rakhshan Banietemad gives voice to a multitude of Iranian women as they continue to fight for their rights and freedoms in the run up to the 2009 Presidential election.

Rebellions:

Stories of people striving for social change and fighting for what matters. From politics, gender equality and issues around identity to human rights and the climate crisis, these films highlight cinema’s role as both witness and a tool in the fight for change.

20 Days in Mariupol – Ukraine – Mstyslav Chernov – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist Mstyslav Chernov presents an unsparing portrait of Mariupol under siege and the bravery of those struggling to survive in it.

Bad Press – USA – Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A defiant journalist confronts corruption in the Muscogee Nation as they curtail press freedom, setting off a significant battle for Native American sovereignty.

Beyond Utopia – USA – Madeleine Gavin – 2023 (UK Premiere)

An account of the journey that North Korean dissidents – and those who help them – must travel upon to flee one of the world’s most repressive regimes.

Breaking Social – Sweden – Fredrik Gertten – 2023 (UK Premiere)

The director of affordable housing exposé ‘Push’ tackles another urgent topic, as he reflects on the concept of the social contract as a tool for abusive capitalism.

On The Line: The Richard Williams Story – USA – Stuart McClave – 2022 (UK Premiere)

A gripping story of determination and resilience against oppression, from the visionary man who raised Venus and Serena to change the course of tennis history.

Total Trust – Germany, Netherlands – Jialing Zhang – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Surveillance reaches new levels of invasiveness in China, where advances in technology allow the state increasing control over public, private and political life.

Twice Colonized – Denmark, Canada, Greenland – Lin Alluna – 2023 (UK Premiere)

In the face of personal loss, a lawyer seeks to redress the injustice of colonialisation through the establishment of an Indigenous forum at the European Union.

Under The Sky Of Damascus – Denmark, Syria, Germany, USA – Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, Ali Wajeeh – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A group of young Syrian women create a play that highlights the violence of patriarchy within their society.

While We Watched – India – Vinay Shukla – 2022 (UK Premiere)

Hindi-language journalist Ravish Kumar and filmmaker Vinay Shukla examine the rapidly deteriorating state of television reporting in India.

Rhythms:

A dazzling collection of documentaries in which movement, bodies and music take centre stage. From tango, folk and punk rock to rap battles, modern dance and popular music contests, tune in and become inspired.

Dalton’s Dream – United Kingdom – Kim Longinotto, Franky Murray Brown – 2023 (World Premiere) A compelling portrait of Dalton Harris, the final winner of X-Factor UK, as he navigates harassment over his sexuality and representing his home country.

Let the Canary Sing – USA, United Kingdom – Alison Ellwood – 2023 (International Premiere) Award-winning director Alison Ellwood explores the personal and public life of Cyndi Lauper in this probing yet hugely entertaining documentary portrait.

Maestra – USA, Northern Ireland – Maggie Contreras – 2022 (International Premiere)

A film about perseverance and breaking glass ceilings, five women prepare for and compete in an international competition for female conductors.

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes – USA – Sam Pollard, Ben Shapiro – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A celebratory showcase of the life, music and activism of the trailblazing artist who employed his talents to challenge the status quo and inspire change.

Song of Souls – Myanmar – Sai Naw Kham – 2023 (World Premiere)

In rural Myanmar, ancient traditions, songs, stories, predictions and rituals are used as tools for moving forward in the face of violence and adversity.

TLC Forever – USA – Matt Kay – 2023 (International Premiere)

In the run-up to their forthcoming tour, TLC look back at their groundbreaking yet tumultuous career as the biggest-selling American girl group of all time.

Uncharted – Beth Aala – 2023 (International Premiere)

An account of the experiences of young artists attending Alicia Keys’ songwriting camp offers a revealing insight into attitudes around race in the music industry.

Wham! – United Kingdom – Chris Smith – 2023 (World Premiere)

An intimate celebration of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s enduring friendship, from childhood and through their years together as one of the UK’s biggest bands.

Short Film Programs

This Academy Award, BAFTA and BIFA-accredited award honors the best creative approaches in documentaries under 40 minutes.

Between Earth & Sky – USA, Costa Rica – Andrew Nadkarni – 2023 (European Premiere)

After a life-threatening fall from a tree, world-renowned ecologist Nalini Nadkarni uses her recouperation to untangle the troubled roots of her past.

Bringing It All Back Home – United Kingdom – Sheffield Film Co-op – 1987

This powerful study of the human cost of globalisation connects declining industry and growing social inequality in the UK to the exploitation of labour in the Global South.

Carpenter – Kurdistan – Xelîl Sehragerd – 2022 (European Premiere)

With tireless dedication, an old Kurdish carpenter collects wood to make artificial legs for victims of landmine explosions.

Chornobyl 22 – Ukraine – Oleksiy Radynski – 2023 (UK Premiere)

During the Russian occupation of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in early 2022, an anonymous local informant clandestinely films the movement of Russian military vehicles.

Dear Monster – Italy – Stefano P. Testa – 2023 (World Premiere)

A fragmented collection of letters tells the story of Elio’s passage from adolescence to adulthood, in this visually inventive collage.

Density of Emptiness – Germany, Iran, France – Shirin Barghnavard – 2023 (UK Premiere) Contrasting images of a women’s shelter with the vast complexes of empty new-build flats, this film questions the density and division of space in Tehran.

Echo – Ireland, United Kingdom – Ross McClean – 2023 (European Premiere)

In Northern Ireland, a man with damaged vocal cords seeks connection across the air waves.

George-Peterland – Sweden – Christer Wahlberg – 2023 (UK Premiere)

A group of 8-year-olds invent the shared fantasy world of George-Peterland – A dreamy forest land ruled over by the chicken god.

Great are the Eyes of a Dead Father – Germany, Iran, France – Afsaneh Salari – 2023 (UK Premiere) In a picturesque French village, a poet dreams of his father’s homeland. Listening to recordings of his father’s voice, he longs for a place he never really knew.

Hollow – Germany, Iran, France – Mohammadreza Farzad – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Capturing the claustrophobic feeling of living in a system with no clear way out, this essayistic observation on life and death is framed by the concept of the panopticon.

Hormonal – Netherlands – Pien van Grinsven – 2023 (World Premiere)

Three women’s experiences of hormonal birth control are weaved into one collective piece, exploring the radical effects that hormones have on the brain and body.

Incident – USA – Bill Morrison – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Chicago, 2018. A man is shot dead in the street by the police. Playing out in real-time, ‘Incident’ reconstructs this traumatic event from a variety of synchronised viewpoints.

Letter to Elie – United Kingdom – Alexis Grigorieff – 2023 (World Premiere)

Camille writes a letter to her unborn child. Recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she does her best to prepare for life as a new mother.

A Man’s Man – United Kingdom – Myles Desenberg – 2023 (World Premiere)

In a hall in the North East of England seven men share their mental health struggles. With honesty and vulnerability, they start the process of healing.

Mãri Hi – The Tree of Dream – Brazil – Morzaniel Ɨramari – 2023 (International Premiere)

When the flowers of the Mãri tree blossom, dreams arise. The words of a Yanomami shaman guide us through this poetic synergy of cinema and dreams.

My Blonde GF – United Kingdom – Rosie Morris – 2023 (UK Premiere)

An awful discovery turns Helen’s life upside down. Sexually explicit deepfake images appear on a porn site, with her own face edited on to another woman’s body.

Out Loud – Brazil, Italy – Jonathas de Andrade – 2023 (World Premiere)

With a cast of one hundred people making the street their home, a temporary community transforms a public square into a great stage.

Phobos – Germany, Iran, France – Mina Keshavarz – 2023 (UK Premiere)

With place as the main character, this film builds an ominous picture of a city constantly threatened by war, caught in a never-ending nightmare.

Piblokto – Russia – Anastasia Shubina, Timofey Glinin – 2022 (UK Premiere)

In an isolated village in the Arctic Circle, life is often brutal. Hunting walruses and whales, this community live in close relation to death.

A Question of Choice – United Kingdom – Sheffield Film Co-op – 1982

A group of working-class women discuss the struggles they face juggling childcare and employment in this nuanced and beautifully made exploration of the double shift.

Regard Silence – Mexico – Santiago Zermeño – 2022 (UK Premiere)

A group of deaf people playfully explore the possibilities of Mexican Sign Language through theatre games and their own poetic creation.

Suddenly TV – Sudan, Qatar – Roopa Gogineni – 2022 (UK Premiere)

A group of young Sudanese revolutionaries create an imaginary television station. Interviewing protestors, they confront the violence of the regime and imagine a new Sudan.

That’s No Lady – United Kingdom – Sheffield Film Co-op – 1977

An early work by the Co-op, this hard-hitting short unpicks the links between a casually misogynist culture and the lived reality of women experiencing domestic abuse.

Three Windows on South West – Ukraine, Netherlands – Mariia Ponomarova – 2023 (World Premiere)

A filmmaker reminisces with her mother and friends about her childhood apartment. Their stories of love and friendship become the backdrop for a very different story.

What the Soil Remembers – Ecuador, South Africa, Netherlands – José Cardoso – 2023 (UK Premiere)

Community elders use their collective wisdom, spirituality and patience to confront one of the many injustices of apartheid, in this energised portrayal of reconciliation.

Yarokamena – Colombia, Portugal – Andrés Jurado – 2022 (UK Premiere)

From the mouth of a descendant, we hear the story of Yarokamena, an Indigenous leader who organised an armed resistance to rubber exploitation in the Amazon.

Alternate Realities / International Alternate Realities Competition:

This programme combines advances in technology with creativity and imagination to find new ways of exploring non-fiction. The Alternate Realities Award honours the best innovative non-fiction work.

A Colônia Luxemburguesa – Artist: Dominique Santana (UK Premiere)

In this interactive web documentary, Luxembourg-Brazilian maker Dominique Santana asks whether the movement of hundreds of Luxembourgish migrants to Brazil 100 years ago was a success story.

A South Asian Queer Pamphlet – Artist: Soumya Mukhopadhyay (UK Premiere)

An interactive web installation in which each participant creates a unique experience based on letters chosen from a theory-linked queer alphabet.

Antipsychotic – Artist: Matt McCorkle

This non-linear, interactive docu-music album aims to help destigmatise mental illness by allowing the user to journey through the mind of an individual with bipolar disorder.

Behind the Dish – Artist: Chloé Rochereuil

A 3-part VR Documentary series following three of the world’s top chefs and their journeys to excellence.

Dancing with Dead Animals – Artist: Maarten Isaäk de Heer (UK Premiere)

Animation artist Maarten Isaäk de Heer 3D scans and reanimates all the dead creatures encountered over one spring and summer to create a surreal and non-malevolent danse macabre in a 360 dome.

Galup VR Experience – Artists: Ian Wilkes, Poppy van Oorde-Grainger (UK Premiere)

Elder Doolann-Leisha Eatts presents an oral history of the massacre of the indigenous Noongar people at Lake Monger, Western Australia, in this 360 VR documentary.

Kiss Crash – Artist: Adam Cole

The installation triptych Kiss Crash employs AI-generated imagery and representation to explore themes of loneliness, desire and intimacy in the digital age.

Missing Pictures – Artist: Clément Deneux

Missing Pictures is a five-part VR series where acclaimed filmmakers Abel Ferrara, Tsai Ming-Liang, Catherine Hardwicke, Lee Myung-Se and Naomi Kawase tell us about the film they didn’t get to make.

Mrs Benz – Director: Eloise Singer (UK Premiere)

Discover the untold story of Bertha Benz, in her workshop in late 19th-century Germany, and witness the birth of the world’s first motorcar.

No Place But Here – Artists: Dylan Valley, Annie Nisenson (UK Premiere)

This 360 VR documentary presents five stories from the residents of Cissie Gool House, a previously disused Cape Town hospital, who live there to avoid being displaced from the area they call home.

Surfacing – Artists: Rossella Schillaci

This a virtual reality documentary takes the viewer on an immersive 360° journey through the daily life of mothers and children living in prisons and custodial institutions.

The Man Who Couldn’t Leave – Artist: Singing Chen (UK Premiere)

Set in Taiwan’s Green Island Prison during the White Terror, The Man Who Couldn’t Leave recounts in 360° victims’ stories from this dark period of recent history.

Wilderness – Artists: Lisa Eder Film GmbH, Andrea Zimmerman, Rico Reitz (International Premiere) Explore the wonders of a forest ecosystem through augmented reality.

Within Touching Distance – Artists: ZU-UK, Persis-Jade Maravala (World Premiere)

This a tender, one-on-one mixed reality experience combines human touch and virtual reality, where each audience member is gently put to bed.

Wonders: The Great Pyramids – Artists: PRELOADED

Wonders: The Great Pyramids uses Unreal Editor for Fortnite to faithfully recreate Giza during the 4th Dynasty of Ancient Egypt within the world biggest game.