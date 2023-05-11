WGA Strike: ‘XO, Kitty’ Showrunners Skipping Premiere Of Netflix Series

For the past two years, Xo, Kitty creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Jenny Han and executive producer and co-showrunner Sascha Rothchild worked on Netflix’s spinoff series from the hit All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie trilogy. As the series holds its premiere tonight at the Netflix Tudum theater in Hollywood, the duo, along with the rest of the show’s writers, won’t be on hand to celebrate with the cast, producers and executives.

They are sitting the event out as part of WGA’s strike efforts. Writers and multi-hyphenated, including showrunners, are supporting their guild by not participating in any activities related to their series during the work stoppage.

In XO, Kitty, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

The half-hour dramedy, from the films’ Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment, is a spinoff inspired by the popular movie trilogy as well as the bestselling book series by Han, who is the TV series’ creator and co-wrote the pilot script with Siobhan Vivian.

XO, Kitty also stars Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

The 10-episode series premieres May 18.