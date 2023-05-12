‘Transplant’ Summoned Back By NBC For 2 More Seasons Amid Writers Strike

In May 2020, two months into the production shutdown caused by the global pandemic, NBC acquired Canadian medical drama Transplant, which landed on the network’s Covid-impacted fall schedule. In December of that year, NBC picked up Season 2 of the show. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In May 2023, two weeks into the WGA strike which could lead to a mass production shutdown if a deal is not reached soon, NBC has acquired Seasons 3 and 4 of Transplant, likely as strike contingency.

Like in 2020, Transplant is not on the fall NBC schedule the network is unveiling at the upfronts. It was in August 2020 when NBC slid Transplant into its fall lineup when it became clear that no fresh episodes of the network’s scripted series would be ready for September.

NBC is taking a similar wait-and-see approach this time, though most of its scripted shows on the fall schedule unveiled today are expected to have at least a few episodes ready for September.

In its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series. The drama has since aired three seasons on the Canadian network and has been renewed for a fourth. On NBC, it most recently aired in spring 2022 (Season 2).



Transplant centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. In addition to Haq, the series stars Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.