WGA Launches Scab Reporting Web Site Where Members Are Required To Name Those Suspected Of Crossing Picket Lines: “You Must Inform The Guild”

WGA Strike - Netflix Los Angeles Dominic Patten

The Writers Guild of America has established a site on its Strike Hub where members can and must report strike breakers. Those who fail to report suspected “scabs” can face discipline themselves. After the last writers’ strike – a 100-day walkout in 2007-08 – a dozen members were brought up on trial for strike breaking, three of whom were found guilty. The current strike is now in its eleventh day.

“You must inform the Guild of the name of any writer you have reason to believe is engaged in scab writing or other strikebreaking activity,” the guild’s Strike Rule #9 tells members. “To the extent possible, you should be specific about the nature of the violation, including the date and place of the violation, the name of the struck company involved, and the name of the project, if any.”

Click here to see the guild’s site where members can and must report strike breakers.

The Strike Rules note that under Article X of the guild’s constitution, “Discipline may include, but is not limited to, any or all of the following: expulsion or suspension from Guild membership, imposition of monetary fines, or censure. Discipline imposed is enforceable through the courts.”

The guild’s disciplinary actions “not only protect the Guild from conduct harmful to a strike effort,” the rules state, “but also protect the due process rights of members charged with violations and include hearing and appeal procedures.”

