Law Enforcement Warns Strike Supporters Outside of Warner Bros. About Excessive Horn Use

Law enforcement to horn-blowing strike supporters: you may be breaking the law, man!

An electronic sign went up as early as Wednesday outside of Warner Bros. in Burbank that warns drivers that excessive horn use violates 27001 of the California Vehicle Code. The law enforces “reasonably necessary” horn blowing to insure safe operation of other vehicles. Otherwise, “the horn shall not otherwise be used, except as a theft alarm system.”

There’s no mention of whether it’s totes fine to use it as a way to show WGA solidarity.

Whether law enforcement will actually ticket those who lean too heavily on their horns is another matter. Thousands of cars drive along Olive Avenue throughout the day and a good portion like to share the love to the picket line. As one WGA member says on Twitter, “we can’t help that people love us.”

So far, folks on the picket line and those behind the wheel don’t seem to be too worried about the threat of a ticket.

Spotted outside of the Warner Bros lot. They don’t like how much people are honking in support of writers. We can’t help that people love us 💁🏾‍♂️ #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/DWfUzxdLop — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 11, 2023

Faithfully honking for WGA picketers outside Sony studios on my way home every day. #doingmypart — Miriam Posner (@miriamkp) May 10, 2023

Just saw WB put up a digital sign outside Gate 3. "Excessive honking of car horns is in violation of traffic code and is a ticketable offence."



Nah. I'm gonna #DoTheWriteThing and keep showing LOUD support for the #WGAStrike. #BeepBeepBitches pic.twitter.com/OI3Yh2vDZ1 — Tracy Nicoletti supports the WGA (@tracynicoletti) May 11, 2023

Spotted outside WB. “Excessive horn use violates 27001 CVC. They hate the honking so much. #wga #WritersGuildStrike pic.twitter.com/SWauv00K1G — philippe “total landscaping” iujvidin🥉 (@philyuck) May 11, 2023

A lady seemed upset honking trying to get out of the Netflix parking lot by picketers who were thriving on honks all day.



Honking hits differently when you’re on strike.



Support the WGA. Honk a little. — Ron Song 송석빈 (@aieegosong) May 9, 2023

Drove by 2 studios and the sound of cars honking in support of picketing WGA members was almost deafening. LA is a union town and writers clearly have the backing. — Kristie Bihn (@kristiebihn) May 4, 2023

when i’m not picketing i LOVE honking at pickets in support.



i will continue to honk honk and beep beep the shit out of my horn. no one can take the horn out of my car https://t.co/WXVBTtkWox — hannah supports the WGA (@hannahack1) May 11, 2023