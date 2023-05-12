Law Enforcement Warns Strike Supporters Outside of Warner Bros. About Excessive Horn Use

Law enforcement to horn-blowing strike supporters: you may be breaking the law, man!
An electronic sign went up as early as Wednesday outside of Warner Bros. in Burbank that warns drivers that excessive horn use violates 27001 of the California Vehicle Code. The law enforces “reasonably necessary” horn blowing to insure safe operation of other vehicles. Otherwise, “the horn shall not otherwise be used, except as a theft alarm system.”
There’s no mention of whether it’s totes fine to use it as a way to show WGA solidarity.
Whether law enforcement will actually ticket those who lean too heavily on their horns is another matter. Thousands of cars drive along Olive Avenue throughout the day and a good portion like to share the love to the picket line. As one WGA member says on Twitter, “we can’t help that people love us.”
So far, folks on the picket line and those behind the wheel don’t seem to be too worried about the threat of a ticket.
