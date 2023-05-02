Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Urges Sides To Resolve WGA Strike; Senate Candidates Adam Schiff And Katie Porter Back Writers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Officially On Strike After Studio Talks Fail; Picket Lines Start Today
Read the full story

Writers Get Creative With Picket Line Slogans: “What Would Larry David Do?”

Writers strike picket line Story Arc
Picketers supporting the Writers Guild strike rally Tuesday in New York City Getty Images

There’s no reason why writers can’t have a little fun while hitting the picket line, right?

Protesting over past and future lost wages is serious business, but leave it to Hollywood scribes to find the levity in the most dire of situations. Besides trying to keep spirits up among the rank and file by printing up special strike shirts and recommending restaurants that are offering WGA discounts, the writers are also finding clever ways to make their picket signs more than just, well, plain old picket signs.

Related Story

WGA Strike Explained: The Issues, The Stakes, Movies & TV Shows Affected — And How Long The 2023 Work Stoppage Might Last

“What would Larry David do?” asks one. (Who knows, maybe hide in his house?)

“Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession!” (Way harsh, Tai!)

RELATED: WGA Strike Picket Line Locations List For Los Angeles & New York

Someone also created an image of black smoke coming out of the top of the WGA building, while one writer asked on Twitter, “What if I told my landlord this month I’m just going to pay mini-rent?”

RELATED: What Went Wrong? Writers & Studios Reveal What They Couldn’t (And Could) Agree On As Strike Is Set

Here’s a sampling so far:

Keep refreshing for updates….

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

Writers Guild Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad