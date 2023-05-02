Writers Get Creative With Picket Line Slogans: “What Would Larry David Do?”

There’s no reason why writers can’t have a little fun while hitting the picket line, right?

Protesting over past and future lost wages is serious business, but leave it to Hollywood scribes to find the levity in the most dire of situations. Besides trying to keep spirits up among the rank and file by printing up special strike shirts and recommending restaurants that are offering WGA discounts, the writers are also finding clever ways to make their picket signs more than just, well, plain old picket signs.

“What would Larry David do?” asks one. (Who knows, maybe hide in his house?)

“Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession!” (Way harsh, Tai!)

Someone also created an image of black smoke coming out of the top of the WGA building, while one writer asked on Twitter, “What if I told my landlord this month I’m just going to pay mini-rent?”

Here’s a sampling so far:

Officially on strike mood board. See y’all at Warner Bros tomorrow 🫡 #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/2HHoqIEFgJ — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 2, 2023

Black Smoke was just released from the WGA Building in Mid-City to signify a deal was not reached! The writers are striking! #WGAStrong #WGAStrike https://t.co/S0EHMvTrIl pic.twitter.com/IMjAX213Qv — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 2, 2023

While assembling picket signs at WGA headquarters, MEGAN screenwriter Akela Cooper found this old picket stick that I signed back during the ‘07 strike. We marched and won then, and if we have to, we’ll march and win again. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/OR4TanN5EO — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) April 27, 2023

We're on strike. Don't believe the spin that's already coming out. We're going to fight. We have the whole town behind us. And we have our work. They don't. We'll emerge with a fair deal. #WGAStrong #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/1FHMeMPxdK — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) May 2, 2023

