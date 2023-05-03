WGA Plans Rallies For May 15 In L.A. And New York As Strike Enters Second Day

There’s no telling how long the Writers Guild of America strike will last, but as it enters its second day, guild leaders expect it to still be going by May 15, when they’re planning to stage massive rallies on both coasts. The last writers strike, in 2007-08 lasted 100 days, and the one before that, in 1988, lasted 153 days.

While the May 15 rallies are still in their planning stages, the WGA West and WGA East will hold membership meetings Tuesday night in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively. Turnout is expected to be huge. The WGAW meeting will be held at the Shrine Auditorium, while the WGAE’s will be at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City.

Picketing, meanwhile, continues. Picket lines will be going up this afternoon at the Netflix headquarters in Manhattan, and at numerous locations in Los Angeles including outside the offices of Disney, Amazon, Netflix, Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros, CBS Radford and CBS Television City.

Contract talks between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke off Monday night, with the guild accusing the companies of refusing to bargain over many of its “core issues,” including minimum staffing, the establishment of viewer-based streaming residuals, curbs on mini-rooms, the use of artificial intelligence, guaranteed weeks of work for comedy/variety writers, and full pension and health contributions for writing teams.

Before the talks broke off, however, the two sides had reached tentative agreements on several issues, including script fees for staff writers; improvements in the guild’s span provisions, which offer protection against the erosion of over-scale pay for writer-producers on short-order series, and an easing of burdensome options and exclusivity provisions that hold staff writers long-term without pay.

The two sides were very far apart on money issues, however. The guild wants to see pay and benefits increased by $429 million over three years, but says that the studios only offered $86 million.