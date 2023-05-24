Los Angeles On-Location Filming Continues To Plummet Amid WGA Strike

On-location filming in Los Angeles continues to nosedive amid the ongoing Writers Guild strike, plunging 51.5% last week compared with the same time a year ago. The WGA strike is now in its 23rd day with no signs of abating as films and TV shows shutting down production across the county.

“In a normal week at this time of year, there would be dozens of scripted television projects actively in production,” said Philip Sokoloski, a spokesman for FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. “By contrast, we have just five scripted TV series with permits to film this week, and three of the projects connected with these permits are reported to have ended production.”

Of the remaining two permits for scripted TV shows, he said: “Both are connected with non-certified stages and studios. These permits are typically pulled by productions on a rolling two-week basis. Under the circumstances, the existence of a stage permit is not a reliable indicator that film work is taking place.”

During the week ending May 21, the number of film and TV projects permitted to film on location in and around Los Angeles stood at 151, compared with 311 a year ago. Those numbers, however, include permits for reality TV shows and non-union independent films, which are not affected by the strike. The week before, it plunged 69.5% from a year ago, and was down 51% during the first week of the strike, which began May 2.