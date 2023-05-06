WGA Strike: ‘Evil’ Production Shut Down By Picketing Writers; Season 4 Wraps Early

Another TV shoot has been disrupted by striking writers, Michelle and Robert King’s supernatural drama for Paramount+ Evil, which has been filming its fourth season at Brooklyn Stages in Brooklyn.

“Evil has met its match,” veteran showrunner (and strike captain) Warren Leight wrote on Twitter at 1 AM ET Sunday alongside a video of three picketers walking in a small circle (you can watch it below). “Studio waited hoping they’d leave, because they didn’t want the headline that 3 guys walking for six hours shut the show down. But that’s what happened.”

Deadline has confirmed that no filming on Evil occurred Friday.

Writer Starlee Kane posted a photo of the trio with the caption “WE WON,” reporting that the picketers “kept the crew there for hours, sitting on the sidewalk.” “We felt the solidarity. We’ll win this whole thing together,” Kane added.

A source at the guild confirmed the account. “Three WGA members and a few allies are still walking the line in front of Brooklyn Stages in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where Evil is supposed to be filming, and workers from IATSE are still refusing to cross the picket line,” the person said after 10 PM ET last night.

And there will be no more filming for the upcoming fourth season as production is wrapping early. Timing is suspect in light of the ongoing WGA strike but sources stress that the decision was made due to a personal family matter involving one of the actors on the show, affecting their availability to complete the scenes.

Evil stars Mike Colter, Katie Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. The Kings are executive producers, along with Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

This is the latest TV series shoot disrupted by the strike, joining Billions, which also films in New York, and Loot, which also temporarily shut down production because they were picketed.

David Robb contributed to this report.

