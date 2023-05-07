‘Bunk’d’ Suspends Season 7 Production Due To WGA Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel’s longest-running live-action comedy series Bunk’d is the latest casualty of the WGA strike. Production on Season 7 of the hit series has been halted due to the writers strike, Deadline has confirmed.

According to a document sent by Disney Branded Television’s It’s a Laugh Productions, producers are hopeful for a speedy resolution of the dispute and to resume production “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Production was completed last year on Season 6, which is currently airing on Disney Channel. The Season 6 finale is set for May 21. Filming had been completed on 12 episodes of the 20-episode Season 7, with 8 episodes remaining to be shot.

According to the document, actors will not be paid during the suspension, “except for the terms of the Agreement” between It’s A Laugh Productions and SAG-AFTRA.

In Season 6, set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah have been working double time to get the new Kikiwaka Ranch up and running, learning new ranch skills, acquainting themselves to the townsfolk and welcoming their new campers. It’s been a bumpy start, but campers Bill, Winnie and Jake have loved their time at summer camp. In addition to perfecting his cowboy skills, Bill is discovering his fellow campers may be just as fun to hang out with as herding cattle. Winnie is learning to reign in her thrill-seeking needs, and Jake is realizing how exciting real-life can be away from video games. Meanwhile, counselors and campers band together to hunt for a mysterious treasure that is said to be hidden somewhere on the ranch.

A strong ratings performer, Bunk’d has ranked as one of the top 10 live-action series among kids ages 6-11. Series regular cast includes Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny), Israel Johnson (Noah), Shiloh Verrico (Winnie), Luke Busey (Jake) and Alfred Lewis (Bill) .

Erin Dunlap serves executive producer and showrunner and May also executive produces and directs select episodes.

David Booth, Valerie Ahern and Eric Schaar also executive produce. The series was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell. Jason Shubb serves as producer. The series is produced by Disney-owned It’s A Laugh Productions.