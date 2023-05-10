WGA Strike: NYC Pickets Shut Down ‘Billions,’ Again

For the second time in a week, the Writers Guild of America has shuttered Billions.

Staking out sites in New York City’s Chelsea and Williamsburg neighborhoods, the striking scribes prevented the Wall Street drama from setting up for planned location shoots. There were about 100 WGA members and supporters at each location, including WGA member Amy Schumer in Brooklyn and Edie Falco in Manhattan.

“We just shut down Billions,” a WGA member screamed out earlier this afternoon as fellow picketers cheered – as you can see below.

Having lost a day Wednesday, it is unknown when Billions will start up again. Right now, it is an ASAP situation, I’m told.

Admittedly targeted by the WGA East, the Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin created series was previously unplugged for several hours on May 4 by the guild. On that occasion, Billions cast and crew members initially refused to cross the picket line outside Seret Studios in Brooklyn. The next day, the Showtime series was in the union spotlight again, this time in Manhattan where Billions was filming. While the May 5 picketing didn’t shut the Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Corey Stoll and Damien Lewis-led show down, it certainly put them on notice.

WGA Strike Deadline/Sean Piccoli

The attempted on-site shoot near 26th and 11th close to the Chelsea Piers Golf Club was near where Billions had been filming on May 5 — this time with a different outcome.

Earlier Wednesday, the WGA East sent out a call on social media for more bodies to join the Williamsburg action. A call-out that garnered a fast and large response, sources tell me.

PICKET ALERT: “Billions” is waiting for our picket line to leave so they can shoot at 2 locations: 1. 33 Kent St Brooklyn /// 2. 26th St at 11 Ave Manhattan. Folks have been out here since early morning. Captains needed in Brooklyn also. Please come out if you can!! — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 10, 2023

Thought significantly smaller than the WGA West, the approximately 4,700-strong WGA East has been strategically effective since the scribes’ strike started on May 2 in identifying on-going high-profile productions and putting the pressure on. Along with Billions and the postponed Daredevil: Born Again, the likes of Ryan Murphy’s latest American Horror Story installment has been among the productions witnessing a constant NYC picketing presence in recent days, as have venues housing the HBO and Amazon.

Showtime parent company Paramount Global could not be reached for comment on the latest Billions shut down. If or when we hear from them, we will update this post. Meanwhile, back on Billions, spinoffs are in the offering, but the seventh season does look set to be the show’s last — if they can finish it.