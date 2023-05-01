Wendell Pierce & Erika Woods Join Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Erika Woods (Blue Bloods) have joined the Season 3 cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles.

Pierce plays Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, a living legend on the street, former bank robber, and OG dealer who now acts as a mentor and financier for up-and-comers like Kanan along with his partner and wife, the love of his life, Stephanie ‘Pop’ Henry, played by Woods.

The third installment of the Power Universe, Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddie, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs the family’s drug empire.

Kanan was first portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Showrunner Sascha Penn also EPs. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Pierce is best known for his portrayal of Det. Bunk Moreland in The Wire and for playing Antoine Baptiste in David Simon’s Tremé, both critically acclaimed series from HBO.

He currently stars as James Greer in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, alongside John Krasinski, as well as in an episode of the new anthology series, Accused, airing on Fox. It was most recently announced that Wendell will co-star in the CBS drama, Elsbeth, an anticipated spinoff of the hit primetime series, The Good Wife, as NYPD Captain Wagner.

Woods’ credits include NBC’s The Blacklist, CBS’s Blue Bloods, NBC’s The Michael J. Fox Show and the film Burning Cane. She has also appeared in numerous national commercials and served as an Associate Producer on the Feature Film Santorini Blue.