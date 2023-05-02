The Washington Post To Debut Amazon Freevee FAST Channel

EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post is launching its own channel on Amazon Freevee.

Washington Post Television is debuting as a free ad-supported television, or FAST, channel, featuring breaking news, interviews and reporting. The 24/7 channel will go live with coverage of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, with senior news anchor Libby Casey in London, along with senior correspondent Rhonda Colvin and contributing royal correspondent Sarah Hewson. James Hohmann, editorial writer and columnist, will report from outside Buckingham Palace.

The channel also will feature content from Washington Post Live, which features discussions with business leaders, entertainment personalities and authors.

The Post partnered with Amagi to create and manage the channel, available here.

Micah Gelman, director of video at The Post, said in a statement, “On Amazon Freevee we will be able to reach audiences who are increasingly looking online to get their news and entertainment. This is a new avenue for us to broadcast breaking news with our incredible reporting team, helmed by Libby Casey who brings a deep understanding to a wide range of issues with her experience in breaking news, political stories and major events. We are thrilled for new audiences to seek out her reporting during important news moments.”