Warner Bros Discovery Unveils WBD Stream, A Digital Gateway For Advertisers

Warner Bros Discovery
Warner Bros Discovery Mike Coppola/GI for Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery announced at its upfront presentation Wednesday the launch of WBD Stream, a new digital video offering bringing together all properties in its portfolio for advertisers.

Available to media buyers in the 2023-24 upfront, the new outlet offers access to the most popular and premium content across WBD’s sports, lifestyle, entertainment and news platforms. The portfolio also includes including the websites and apps of top brands like Bleacher Report, Food Network, TNT, Animal Planet, ID and HGTV. WBD Stream is sold separately from advertising for Max and
discovery+.

Through WBD Stream, advertisers can use direct and programmatic marketplace campaigns via mobile, desktop, and connected television, with reach to up to 110 million adults each month.

“WBD Stream represents a critical step forward in our journey to provide our advertising partners with
simple, high-quality digital products that reach engaged and passionate audiences, wherever they choose to watch our content,” said Jim Keller, EVP, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising for WBD. “This offering pairs well for partners advertising across our premium streaming services Max and discovery+ and extends advertisers’ incremental reach to connect with fervent fans who watch their favorite shows, series and sports, again and again.”

WBD Stream includes digital inventory from owned and operated sites and apps, as well as through third-party partnerships with the use of dynamic ad insertion. Advertisers can also use audience targeting with the option to leverage their own data or choose from Warner Bros. Discovery’s
catalog of 140 audience segments.

At launch, WBD Stream will run on mobile web and apps (iOS and Android) as well as via desktop, web, and CTV apps.

