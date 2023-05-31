Warner Bros Discovery, Liberty Global Eye $1.2B Sale Of ‘The Traitors’ Super-Producer All3Media

Skip to main content
All3Media, the British super-producer behind hits including The Traitors and 1917, is up for sale.

Owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global have engaged bankers at JP Morgan to conduct an auction for the production asset, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Plans are said to be at an early stage and could yet be derailed by rocky market conditions, but there is hope that All3Media can fetch more than £1B ($1.2B).

All3Media and Liberty Global had no comment. Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

International Insider: No Assurance Of Insurance; Cannes Confidential; Disney Woes; Comedy In Cardiff; Faroe Islands On The Map

All3Media is one of the UK’s most prestigious production groups, boasting around 50 production labels that make shows including The Tinder Swindler and upcoming Netflix show Squid Game: The Challenge.

The company has been under Discovery and Liberty Global’s control for nearly a decade after selling to the U.S. media giants for £500M in 2004. Discovery merged with Warner Bros. last year.

All3Media is likely to attract attention from major players in the global entertainment business. ITV and Banijay could take a look at the company, while RTL-owned Fremantle may also be interested.

All3Media revenues rose 32% to a record £867M in 2021, according to accounts filed at the UK’s Companies House. Its earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation stood at £84M.

