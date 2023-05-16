‘Warhorse One’ Action Thriller Starring ‘Black Hawk Down’ Actor Johnny Strong Lands International Deal Ahead Of Cannes Market Debut 

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based production, finance and sales company Premiere Entertainment has picked up international rights to the military action thriller Warhorse One, starring actor Johnny Strong (Black Hawk Down).

Premiere will introduce the pic, which also stars newcomer Athena Durner and Raj Kala (Black Adam), to buyers this week in Cannes.

Written and directed by Strong and William Kaufman (Jarhead 3: The Siege), with Operator Films producing alongside Nicole Kaufman, the plot follows a gunned down Navy SEAL Master Chief (Strong) who must guide a child (Durner) to safety through a gauntlet of hostile Taliban insurgents and survive the brutal Afghanistan wilderness.

We understand the pic is currently slated for a limited theatrical release beginning June 30 in North America via Well Go USA Entertainment.

“In my opinion, the truest casualties of war are the children who are forced to bear the loss of their families as collateral damage during violent conflict,” said Strong. “I wanted to create a film that reminds us that even in the worst of circumstances, there are brave people who are willing to risk everything to protect the innocent.”

Carlos Rincon, SVP Acquisitions at Premiere Entertainment, added: “Warhorse One is an action-packed film that will move audiences with its captivating story of a Navy SEAL who rescues a small child amidst war. The film lyrically portrays the gruesome effects of war on children. This is a special film, and we are proud to team up with Johnny and Operator Films.”

Rincon negotiated the deal with Operator Films.

Premiere’s Cannes slate includes William Kaufman actioner Shrapnel starring Jason Patric, Indonesian superhero blockbuster Sri Asih,George Washington action biopic Washington’s Armor, action thriller Ruthless starring Dermot Mulroney, murder mystery What Remains starring Kellan Lutz and Anne Heche, and teen monster horror Crom.