‘Walker’ Renewed For Season 4 By The CW, Kicking Off Network’s Upfront Decisions On Scripted Slate

The CW has given a 13-episode Season 4 order to Walker, starring Jared Padalecki, to air in 2023-24 broadcast season.

This is the first renewal decision made by the CW under its new regime; as Deadline has reported, flagship All American‘s renewal, announced in January, was part of Nexstar’s deal to acquire the CW.

Walker had been considered the frontrunner among the CW’s scripted series to snag a renewal. It is a strong ratings performer, ranking as the network’s most-watched linear show this season in Total Viewers.

The series also is produced very efficiently by CBS Studios, something that is key to the new CW, which has stressed that they would be shifting toward lower-cost scripted programming in order to make the network profitable.

Additionally, with its Western feel, the Texas-set show has that broad cross-country appeal Nexstar is looking for as it tries to widen the CW’s reach beyond young adults.

With the CW recently acquiring several international scripted series, the network is not expected to renew the bulk of its remaining scripted dramas, which are produced at a price point significantly higher than what the CW is willing to pay going forward. I hear Walker spinoff, Walker: Independence, is not looking likely. Of the Warner Bros. TV-produced shows, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming could make the cut if there are more scripted renewals, which is a big “if”.

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

The CW’s reimagining of the popular CBS drama Walker, Texas Ranger, Walker centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

In the upcoming third season finale airing Thursday, May 11, it’s a big day for the Texas Rangers and the Walker clan as friends and family gather to celebrate a very special event.

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said Padalecki. “We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

In addition to Padalecki, cast also includes Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Molly Hagan, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi and Odette Annable.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Padalecki, Steve Robin and Russel Friend. The series is from CBS Studios in association with Rideback.