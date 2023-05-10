‘Walker Independence’ EP Jared Padalecki Remains Hopeful The Show Will Live On After CW Cancellation

Walker Independence executive producer Jared Padalecki is not giving up hope that the show will find a way to go on and says a search is underway to find a new home for Season 2. Following the CW’s cancellation of the Walker prequel series Tuesday, Padalecki tells Deadline’s sister site TVLine, “We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land.”

“I’m so proud of Walker Independence. It’s such a great show. I think it’s a show that’s needed,” Padalecki added. “We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it. We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it’s telling. It’s storylines unlike any other ‘Western’ show on TV or streaming right now.”

Starring Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara, Walker Independence, whose pilot was written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng, is set in the late 1800s. It follows an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker Independence.