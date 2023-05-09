‘Walker: Independence’ Canceled By The CW After One Season

The CW has canceled Walker prequel Walker Independence after one season.

The move, which was expected, follows the CW’s renewal of mothership series Walker earlier today.

The bulk of the CW’s existing scripted series will be canceled this week as the network is transitioning to a new business model of lower-cost scripted programming in pursuit of profitability.

Starring Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara, Walker Independence, whose pilot was written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng, is set in the late 1800s. It follows an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker Independence.