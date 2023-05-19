‘Vincent Must Die’ Review: Beckett Meets ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ In This Satirical French Horror – Cannes Film Festival

Recently split from his co-worker girlfriend, Vincent (Karim Leklou) is having a bad day at the office. First, a young intern batters him over the head with a laptop, and then Yves from accounting stabs him savagely with a pen. And after a meeting with human resources, the poor guy is left with the curious feeling that, somehow, he deserved it. Even his shrink, who has a print of J.M.W. Turner’s ironic masterpiece “The Fighting Temeraire” on his wall, thinks so, planting further seeds of doubt in Vincent’s mind. “I think you’re looking for attention from those who attack you,” he decides.

Vincent’s “crime” is to make eye contact, and after a further series of interactions — notably with a middle-aged female motorist, who tries to run him down, and, crucially, his upstairs neighbor’s young children — Vincent drops everything and heads to his family’s country home. Along the way, he meets the mysterious Joachim (Michaël Perez), a former university professor now living on the streets with his dog. Joachim alerts Vincent to a website called The Sentinel run by fellow victims of this strange affliction. Vincent wants answers. Why are people doing this? Are they possessed? Is it a virus? “The real question isn’t why,” says Joachim, “It’s how long we’ve got left.”

Taking Joachim at his word, Vincent deletes his email account and goes off the grid. “It’s your new life,” warns Joachim. After getting a dog (to warn him of any incoming crazies), Vincent meets Margaux (Vimala Pons), a waitress at a nearby diner, and the two strike up an unlikely friendship. Initially, Margaux thinks he’s crazy, resulting in a very funny scene in which Vincent tries to prove his point in a supermarket car park and fails miserably. But when a horde of angry, violent shoppers suddenly descend on Vincent’s car, Margaux finally gets the memo. The problem remains, though: why hasn’t Margaux attacked him yet? Is it just a matter of time?

Making his feature-length debut, Stéphan Castang takes the scenic route around this conundrum, with the result that Vincent Must Die plays slightly long for a genre movie but doesn’t ever feel baggy. Much of this is down to Leklou’s perfectly calibrated performance, which wrings pathos and empathy from an underdog character that could so easily be seen as a loser. Pons, meanwhile, brings just the right amount of grit as the film’s love interest, playing Margaux as a girl with a colorful history.

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival Full Coverage

Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers comes to mind here, which is not too fanciful since Castang’s film is rich with cinematic references. John Carpenter appears to be one of the major influences, from the simple electronica of the opening theme to the rising tide of paranoia that’s more reminiscent of his 1980 film The Fog than any of George Romero’s zombie movies. A character wears a T-shirt bearing an image from Kenneth Anger’s Magick Lantern Cycle, and there may be a hint of Paul Schrader’s kinky 1982 Cat People in the film’s only sex scene, which sees Margaux being handcuffed for Vincent’s safety. There’s also something of a Bodysnatchers vibe about the “moment of absence” that characterizes Victor’s assailants before the red mist comes down.

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival 2023 In Photos

For all its deadpan humor — an altercation by an open sewer goes exactly the way you think/hope it might — Vincent Must Die is a really rather thoughtful film about the minefield of microaggressions that await us all. You can read the set-up as a metaphor for office politics, and the rest of it as allegory for the internecine nature of social media, where the mildest of opinions can ruin lives and reputations. Most of all, though, it is a joyfully absurdist tale of everyday alienation writ large. If Samuel Beckett had scripted Shaun of the Dead, it might have looked something like this.

Title: Vincent Must Die

Section: Cannes (Critics Week, Special Screening)

Director: Stéphan Castang

Screenwriter: Mathieu Naert

Cast: Karim Leklou, Vimala Pons, François Chattot, Michaël Perez

Running time: 1 hr 48 min

Sales agent: Goodfellas