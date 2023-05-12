Vin Diesel Says A 12th ‘Fast & Furious’ Film Will “Probably” Be Made

Vin Diesel has revealed that the Fast & Furious franchise may wind down with three films, rather than the two previously discussed.

The F&F actor-producer’s comments came during an appearance alongside co-star Michelle Rodriguez on the red carpet of Fast X in Rome. When asked by Fandango’s Nan Perez about what lies ahead for his globe-trotting street racer Dominic Toretto beyond the new film, which hits theaters on May 19, Diesel said, “It’s a really good question. As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?”

“It’s three acts in any story,” teased Rodriguez.

When Perez asked if this could be taken as official confirmation that the pair will be making a 12th Fast & Furious film, Diesel said, “We probably are,” subsequently fleeing the scene before either he or Rodriguez could say too much.

Previously billed as the penultimate installment of Fast & Furious, Fast X picks up with Dom and his crew as they look to fend off the pair of big bads — the cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her mysterious cohort, Dante (Jason Momoa) — with the help of a new friend, Tess (Brie Larson).

Fast X‘s cast also includes Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jason Statham, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno and Leo Abelo Perry. And original franchise star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow will appear in the film in a cameo to “honor” the legacy of her late father, as she revealed on social media earlier this week.

Louis Leterrier directed the film and will be back for the chapter to follow. Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau wrote the script, with Diesel, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Samantha Vincent and Neal Moritz serving as producers.

View Diesel’s tease of more Fast & Furious below.