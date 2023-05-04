Victoria Justice, Devon Ross, Taylor Smith & Dermot Mulroney Underway In Thailand On Movie ‘Sic’ From ‘The Fighter’ Scribe Paul Tamasy

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and singer Victoria Justice (The Tutor), model and actress Devon Ross (Irma Vep), Taylor Smith (Where The Crawdads Sing), and Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI) are leading cast in feature sic, which is filming in Thailand.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of The Fighter and The Finest Hours screenwriter Paul Tamasy who also penned the script.

The film follows a group of roommates in a US city who accidentally kill an innocent man, “leading them down a dangerous path of deception and cover-up”.

Tamasy is re-teaming with his producing partner Dorothy Aufiero, with whom worked on The Fighter, Patriots Day, and the The Finest Hours. Also producing are Wych Kaos, Scott Clayton, Jordan Gertner, and Gary Hirsh, with Adam Zachary Smith aboard as exec producer.

The project is being shot at Baang Rig Studios in Thailand, with the Southeast Asian country standing in for the U.S.

The project marks model Ross’s first ever movie after recently making her screen debut in HBO Max series Irma Vep.

“I’m excited to be directing my first film, and shooting at Baang Studios has been an incredible experience,” said Tamasy. “We’ve assembled a great cast and crew, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the final product.”