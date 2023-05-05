Viaplay Sets Release Dates For Summer North American Slate Including Liv Ullmann Docuseries 

EXCLUSIVE: Nordic programmer Viaplay has set the slate of projects it will debut on the North American version of its streaming platform this summer.

The crop of projects will include a mix of films and series, including the three-part docuseries Liv Ullmann – A Road Less Travelled, which will debut on June 22. The doc, which features contributions from Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, and Jeremy Irons, offers an intimate portrait of Ullman’s decades-long career.

The Icelandic Crime Noir Black Sands, starring Aldís Amah Hamilton and Þór Tulinius, will hit Viaplay US on July 20. The series follows a troubled police officer forced back to her hometown. Confronting her abusive mother is unavoidable, but the discovery of a body changes everything. In what turns out to be her first case, she discovers a serial killer has been operating for years, disguising murders as accidents.

Viaplay will also debut three short-form series this summer to support new Scandinavian creators from its student initiative, the Viaplay Original Talent Awards. As part of the scheme, three novice filmmakers were selected from a Nordics college competition and given access to Viaplay’s production resources to shoot their series. The Architect, the first project, will hit Viaplay on June 1. The series, a Berlin International Film Festival Special Mention Winner, is from writers Kristian Kilde and Nora Landsrød.

Check out the full list of titles below:

Liv Ullmann – A Road Less Travelled

Premieres June 22

English-language Documentary, 3 episodes

Actor. Director. Script writer. Author. Activist. Honorary Oscar winner. Few women carry all these titles, and even fewer do it successfully to the level of Liv Ullmann for 62 years and counting. This intimate portrait explores the greatness, legacy and longevity in the life of a world-famous artist, but it also explores the struggles all women face in their fight for having a career, a voice and the respect they deserve – a fight that Liv Ullmann has been fighting long before modern feminism. The documentary series features some of Liv’s closest collaborators from her seven decades in film, including Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Jeremy Irons, Sam Waterston, and Pernilla August.

Black Sands

Premieres July 20

Icelandic Crime Noir

Featuring beautiful cinematography around Iceland’s famous black sands, the dark crime drama follows a troubled police officer forced back to her hometown. Confronting her abusive mother is unavoidable, but the discovery of a body changes everything. In what turns out to be her first case, she discovers a serial killer has been operating for years, disguising murders as accidents.

Fenris

Premieres August 17

Norwegian Crime Drama

The intense and atmospheric crime drama follows mysterious disappearances in a remote, wolf-inhabited forest. When a young boy from a small Norwegian town vanishes, rumors that wolves are responsible immediately swirl. Visiting biologist Emma Salomonsen (Ida Elise Broch, Lilyhammer, A Storm for Christmas) discovers the boy’s bloody jacket in the home of her father Marius, a controversial wolf researcher – and when Marius too disappears, Emma is forced to rely on her own instincts and understanding of wolves to uncover the dark truth.

Face to Face, Season 3

Premieres August 31

Innovative interrogation drama

Reimagining the genre’s possibilities with unforgettable performances and cinematography, the intense, psychological drama stars Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, House of Cards, the upcoming Stars Wars series Ahsoka) and Pilou Asbaek (Games of Thrones, Samaritan, Uncharted). Holger Lang (Mikkelsen), head of the multi-billion company Lang Enterprises, is driving through the morning traffic in Copenhagen, when he receives a strange recording. Holger watches in horror how Christina, his protégé and potential heir to the company, is murdered. With each innovative episode focused on a single interrogation, Holger consumed with rage makes a desperate bid to uncover the truth behind who killed Christina – and why?

Viaplay Original Talent Awards

Student Initiative / Young Adult Shortform Dramas

(4 episodes x 18 minutes each)

Additionally this summer, Viaplay is premiering three shortform series to support new Scandinavian creators from its student initiative, the Viaplay Original Talent Awards. Three novice filmmakers were selected from a Nordics college competition and given access to Viaplay’s production resources to shoot their series, featuring satirical horror No Angel, romantic drama One of the Boys, and dystopian drama The Architect, which received a Special Mention at the Berlinale Series.

The Architect

Premieres June 1

Berlin International Film Festival – Special Mention Winner

Writers: Kristian Kilde and Nora Landsrød (both students).

Kerren Lumer-Klabbers joined as co-writer/director

Starring Eili Harboe (Succession) and set in a not-so-distant future, in a grey, cold and alienating Oslo, the series follows Julie an aspiring architect, who lands a job as an intern in a major architect firm, and a room in an underground parking garage turned housing space for people unable to afford normal accommodations. The series is filled with humorous and relevant points about the heated housing market in major cities.

One of the Boys

Premieres June 8

Creator/Director/Co-Writer Teys Schucany and Co-Writer Frederik Rye Nielsen (both students)

A coming-of-age miniseries that works with themes such as sexuality, masculinity, bullying, queerness and not least – feeling different. It’s a sensitive, funny, heart breaking and poetic glimpse of a small, hyper masculine provincial town in Denmark as one boy feels pressure to fit in with other boys, while struggling with his romantic feelings for a charming new boy.

No Angel

Premieres July 6

Created and co-written by EliSophie Andrée (student) with co-writer/story editor Isabelle Moreno

This is black humor, neatly package in a glittery pink case. An entertaining roller-coaster where Angelica is rebelling against the traditional female prejudice, while maintaining her high school status as the queen bee. She is like any seventeen-year-old girl, she parties, smokes and sleeps with boring guys to make time go by. Only one teeny tiny problem: Angelica is a serial killer.