‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale Trailer Teases “Scandoval” Fallout As Tom Sandoval Admits To Cheating On Ariana Madix

Bravo dropped a teaser for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale episode ahead of its Wednesday, May 17 airing.

The preview clip, which you can watch below, consists of entirely new footage shot after principal filming had wrapped but after the “Scandoval” dropped. Shortly after Season 10 began airing, it was reported that Tom Sandoval had been having a secret affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss and cheating on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” Sandoval tells co-star Scheana Shay in the preview to which she replies, “But you didn’t, you f***ed her best friend instead.”

In another scene, Sandoval is seen talking to his bestie and business partner Tom Schwartz saying, “I’ve felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

The production also filmed a scene between Sandoval and Madix where the former tries to explain to his now ex-girlfriend that he and Leviss had become really good friends.

“I don’t give a f*** about f***ing Raquel,” Madix yells back at Sandoval. “Your friendship is f***ing bullsh**.”

Lala Kent makes an appearance suggesting that Sandoval had been “creeping around” and the preview cuts to Sandoval admitting to “one other time.”

“I regret ever loving you,” Madix is also heard saying.

In one scene of the preview, Leviss makes an appearance with Sandoval as she laughs saying, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

However, the big reveal at the end was former cast member Kristen Doute making a comeback to the show to weigh in on the scandal. Doute was an original cast member and had a romantic relationship with Sandoval when the show started. The couple eventually broke up in the second season when Sandoval started a relationship with Madix.

Watch the trailer in the video posted below.