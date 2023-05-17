How To Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale: Online & On TV: #Scandoval, Extended Episodes, Reunion Preview & More

The day has come for viewers to witness Tom Sandoval face Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules following the cheating scandal that shook the show to its core. Bravo is set to air a supersized finale episode starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, May 17 with Peacock streaming the show online the next day.

After news broke that Sandoval had been maintaining a secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss behind Madix’s back, production for the reality series resumed to capture everyone’s reactions. In the episode, Tom Schwartz panics when the scandal threatens to upend their business. Katie Maloney accuses him of being complicit in hiding the truth. Leviss filed for a restraining order against Scheana Shay after an alleged altercation. Finally, Sandoval comes clean with another shocking secret. And Kristen Doute makes an appearance to support Madix.

Following the Season 10 finale, Madix will be on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen starting at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Starting Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, the Reunion Part 1 will start airing with the whole cast rehashing the drama they lived throughout Season 10. Peacock will stream Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition, which are extended versions of the reunion episodes beginning on Thursday, May 25. The uncensored extended versions will feature additional never-before-seen footage.

Following the three-part reunion episodes, Bravo will air a “Secrets Revealed” special with additional moments from the show that will air on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and a super-sized version being available the next day on Peacock.

Watch a Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer in the video below.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Episodes Descriptions

“Reunion Part 1” airs Wednesday, May 24 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

In the explosive and larger-than-life first part of the reunion, Andy Cohen sits down for intimate one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Tom and Raquel to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal that shocked the world. James nearly comes to blows with Sandoval over the affair. Katie and Schwartz rehash the implosion of their divorce. Lala defends herself when the group calls attention to her stance on cheating. Lisa is left speechless when Ariana reveals her stance on her relationships in the group. Raquel watches the reunion from afar due to her restraining order against Scheana.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

The season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship. The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.

“Reunion Part 3” airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 – 10:15 p.m. ET/PT Supersized Episode

The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair. Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.

“Secrets Revealed” airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

In one of the most shocking secrets revealed episodes in “Vanderpump Rules” history, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed a new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed. Plus, fans will see bonus footage from months before season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.