‘Vampire Academy’ EP Shares Season 2 Update After Peacock Cancellation: “I Don’t See Any Avenue Forward”

Marguerite MacIntyre, executive producer, writer and showrunner of Vampire Academy, is giving fans an update on the efforts to the potential second season of the Peacock-cancelled show and it’s not good news.

“I have been wanting to say this for a very long time,” MacIntyre said in a video shared on social media. “Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately.”

MacIntyre continued, “I don’t have good news. I don’t see any avenue forward. I feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could.”

Vampire Academy was co-created by Julie Plec based on the series of young adult paranormal romance novels by author Richelle Mead. Peacock canceled the show earlier this year after only one season. Despite the outlook of a second season, MacIntyre remains hopeful that the show could live on.

“It’s a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters,” she added. “They’ll come back in the world.”

“We cared more than anything that the book fans love what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. We thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and supported it.”

Vampire Academy took place in a world of privilege and glamour where two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. The drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

The series starred Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Watch MacIntyre break the news to fans below.